Intelligent Vending Machines Market Size, Share, Industry Trends Analysis 2017-2027

The vending industry is undertaking a sea-change using intelligent systems technologies to install touch-enabled screens and remote management software to go far beyond just dispensing food and drinks.An intelligent vending machine is one that has an LCD screen for interaction and large table top office vending service machines that have enough surface area to support 6 to 14 inch LCD screens possibly.The integration of features such as face recognition and voice that enables communication between vending machine and consumer is stimulating the industry growth forecasts. These features add intelligence to the systems by sensing and responding to users and offer visual experience with interactive promotions. Intelligent dispensing systems aid in gaining information regarding consumer behavior and preferences. Interactive LCD displays enable vendors to generate more revenue through the display of advertisements and loyalty programs.Office vending systems are expected to increase drive as they facilitate employees to take a quick snack in between breaks without the need of placing an order and waiting for it to be processed.

Intelligent Vending Machines Market: Market Dynamics

Increased government regulations, increased user interactivity, mobile payment options, reduced operating costs, adoption of computing technology, remote management, payment flexibility, improved energy efficiency, software flexibility and adoption of IoT in retail vending, etc. are the drivers of Intelligent vending machines market

Growing application of strict rules prohibiting sales of junk food increased rental space costs for the installation of these machines, low operating margins and security issues are the restraints affecting the growth of intelligent vending machines market.

Cashless payment using near-field communications technology as there is increasing consumer preference toward cashless payments and adoption of LCD displays and telemetry systems is the latest trend in intelligent vending machines market.

Intelligent Vending Machines Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Intelligent vending machines market segmented by type, application, technology and region. By type, intelligent vending machines market segmented into beverages, snacks, commodity and others. Based on application, intelligent vending machines market segmented into fast food restaurant, shopping malls, retail stores, public transport, airport, hospitals, hotels, railway station, schools, and business center. By technology, intelligent vending machines market segmented into cashless systems, telemetry systems and voice recognition.

Segmentation by type in Intelligent Vending Machines market:

Beverage

Snacks

Commodity

Others

Segmentation by application in Intelligent Vending Machines market:

Fast food restaurant

Shopping malls

Retail stores

Public transport

Airport

Hospitals

Hotels

Railway station

Schools

Business center

Segmentation by technology in Intelligent Vending Machines market:

Cashless systems

Telemetry systems

Voice recognition

Intelligent Vending Machines Market: Competition Landscape

Few prominent players in Intelligent Vending Machines market include Crane Co.,Canteen Vending Services, Inc.,Advantech Co. Ltd., Selecta Group AG, Bianchi Vending Group S.p.A, Cantaloupe Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Glory Global Solutions Inc., Azkoyen Group, USA Technologies Inc., Rhea Vendors Group, MEI Inc. and Coin Acceptors Inc.

Intelligent Vending Machines Market: Regional Outlook

Western Europe is expected to be the dominant player in intelligent vending machines market followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and MEA regions. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to emerge as the fastest rising market due to the increased demand in public transport applications in developing countries such as India and China in the forecast period.