Libya Long Term LNG Market – Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

During 2017 and 2018, increase in investor confidence was observed across most LNG markets including Libya. Planned projects witness considerable progress with increase in supply volumes anticipated over the short term future. Further, recovering global conditions and strong outlook for gas based applications worldwide are spurring interest in Libya and global LNG markets. The global LNG trade in 2017 witnessed strong growth rates after 2009 to 292.5 million tonnes. Both new liquefaction and regasification capacities are coming online after couple of stagnant years. Further, the market is expected to be buyer oriented at least till 2022, providing strong opportunities for active and upcoming regasification markets.

After period of uncertainty, Libya companies are formulating long term strategies to succeed in global LNG market. In this context, the leading industry publisher has released its 12th version of “Libya Long-term LNG outlook report”, spanning analysis across entire Libya LNG value chain. The Libya LNG report provides detailed insights into emerging market trends, new dynamics, shifting strategies and the new role of Libya in global and regional scale.

The report is a complete research work covering details of Libya LNG supply patterns, key suppliers, volumes and values, industry revenues, current and planned infrastructure details and competitive scenario. The Libya research work also presents detailed outlook of Libya LNG supply, concluded and upcoming medium and long term contracts (SPAs, HOA, MOUs), together with trends and challenges of investing in Libya market. In addition, data on LNG terminals, storage terminal, LNG fleet, fields, trade movements, prices along with an illustrative map is also provided. Further, demographic, economic outlook of Libya together with latest LNG industry developments are covered in detail.

Strategic Analysis Review-

This chapter presents detailed SWOT Analysis along with emerging trends in the market. Further, key strategies of operating companies in Libya are analyzed.

Libya Gas Sector Analysis

The chapter presents complete analysis of Libya natural gas sector including details of trends in gas reserves, major gas fields, natural gas production and consumption forecasts along with the role of LNG exports in the gas production are detailed.

LNG Capacity Forecasts

At both country level and terminal level, annual historical and forecasted data on LNG liquefaction capacity, storage capacity, processing trains, storage tanks etc. is provided.

LNG Infrastructure Details

15 details for each of the operational and planned Liquefaction terminals in Libya are provided, which include- basic details, companies, technology, fields, distribution, construction details. Further, capital expenditure and construction details are provided.

Monthly LNG Trade Patterns, 2018

Libya LNG monthly exports by destination country are detailed.

Further, annual trade information along with long term and medium term contract agreements are included in the report.

Market Value and Investment Outlook

Libya country wise LNG market value along with capital investment planned to be spent in the industry are forecast to 2022

Libya LNG Market Benchmarking

Libya LNG industry is compared with five peer markets in the region based on four pillars to determine the competitiveness of the country in regional scale

Competitive Scenario

Companies currently operating in the industry and the companies planning to foray into the market are detailed along with their strategies and SWOT profiles. Further, net weighted capacities by company are also forecast in the report.

The Libya report presents both historical and forecasted data for Libya LNG Exports from 2007 to 2025. Further, Libya LNG liquefaction capacity, LNG storage capacity, number of processing trains and storage tanks are forecast to 2022. The report also forecasts natural gas production and demand in Libya between 2007 and 2025.

Countries Covered

Libya

Companies Mentioned

National Oil Corporation of Libya

Sirte Oil Company

