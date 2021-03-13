Liposuction Surgery Devices Market SWOT analysis and Key Business Strategies, Demand & Forecast – 2026

Liposuction, also referred to as lipoplasty, involves a cosmetic surgery which slims and reshapes specific parts of the body by removing excess fat deposits, improving your body contours and proportion. This surgery breaks up and ‘sucks’ fat from different possible parts like thighs, hips and buttocks, abdomen and waist, cheeks, chin and neck, upper and back of the arms, inner knee, chest area, calves and back. The fat is removed through a hollow instrument, called a cannula which is inserted under the skin. A powerful high pressure vacuum is applied to the cannula. Liposuction is often combined with other plastic surgery procedures like facelift, abdominoplasty (tummy tuck surgery) and breast reduction and performed. It can permanently remove the fat cells and can alter the shape of the body. Liposuction will not get rid of cellulite or stretch marks. It will help in avoiding obesity and as a result getting rid of related diseases. Liposuction was invented in 1972 by two Italian-American surgeons- Doctors Giorgio and Arpad Fischer. However modern liposuction started with a presentation in1982 by Dr. Yves-Gerard Illouz, a French surgeon.

Liposuction Surgery Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing incidence of men and especially women who wants to be in proper shape and remove excess fat from their body is becoming the main driving force of liposuction surgery devices market. Technological advancement in liposuction surgery devices has led to the removal of a large number of fat cells with less blood loss, risk, discomfort and shorter recovery periods. Today fat can also be used as a natural filler, where fat is taken from one part of the body, cleaned and injected into another part of the body. Liposuction surgeries are mostly safe. This has led to the growth of liposuction surgery devices market. However, it involves few minor complications like bad bruising, swelling, numbness, baggy or rippled skin (rare case). Death, kidney or heart problems are the rarest cases among all. All these might restrain the growth of liposuction surgery devices market to some extent.

Liposuction Surgery Devices Market: Segmentation

Liposuction surgery devices market is segmented based on product type, technology and end user.

Based on product type, liposuction surgery devices market is segmented into the following:

Stand-alone liposuction surgery devices

Portable liposuction surgery devices

Based on technology, liposuction surgery devices market is segmented into the following:

Suction-Assisted Liposuction

Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction External ultrasound-assisted liposuction

Power-Assisted Liposuction

Laser-Assisted Liposuction

Water-Assisted Liposuction

Twin Cannula-Assisted Liposuction

Tumescent Liposuction

Aspirator Devices

RF-Assisted Liposuction

Based on end user, liposuction surgery devices market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Cosmetic surgical centers

Liposuction Surgery Devices Market: Overview

Liposuction surgery devices market started with the traditional suction-assisted liposuction pumps. With advancement in technology, power, laser, ultrasound liposuction surgery devices came into existence. As surgeons and scientists continued to explore combining surgical suction of subcutaneous adipose with technology to tighten skin or provide soft tissue contraction, increased interest has grown in utilizing Radio Frequency (RF) as an adjunct to suction-assisted liposuction. Liposuction surgery devices market is growing immensely due to huge awareness of people regarding obesity and consequent health related problems. Many models also go through liposuction surgery in order to be in shape and look good which is the main requirement in their industry. Hence, liposuction surgery devices market is growing at a faster pace.

Liposuction Surgery Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

Region wise, the global liposuction surgery devices marketis classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Liposuction is the most common cosmetic operation in North America and UK. Over 400,000 procedures are carried out each year in US. This will have a sizeable market for liposuction surgery devices in US. Liposuction surgery devices market is also growing steadily in other parts of the world.

Liposuction Surgery Devices Market: Key Players

Key players in liposuction surgery devices market include Solta Medical, Cynosure Inc., Sciton Inc., Wells Johnson Co, Invasix Ltd, Zeltiq aesthetics Inc. All these companies hold sizeable market share in the manufacturing of Liposuction machines like Vaser Lipo, Smart Lipo, Pro Lipo, Body Tite, Cool Sculpt, Liposonix and many others.