LOW-AND NO-CALORIE SODA MARKET 2018: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Low and no-calorie soda contains low and no-calorie sweeteners or sugar substitutes.

North America region is the largest and fastest-growing market of Low-and No-Calorie Soda during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Low-and No-Calorie Soda market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Low-and No-Calorie Soda market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Low-and No-Calorie Soda in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Low-and No-Calorie Soda in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Low-and No-Calorie Soda market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Low-and No-Calorie Soda include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Low-and No-Calorie Soda include

Dr Pepper Snapple

HassiaGruppe

Kirin Holdings

PepsiCo

COCA-COLA

Zevia

Market Size Split by Type

Low-Calorie Soda

No-Calorie Soda

Market Size Split by Application

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Electronic Commerce

Other

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Low-and No-Calorie Soda market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Low-and No-Calorie Soda market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Low-and No-Calorie Soda manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Low-and No-Calorie Soda with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Low-and No-Calorie Soda submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

