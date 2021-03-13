M2M Network Security Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

M2M network security solutions include hardware products, software products, and managed security services that are used to detect and prevent unauthorized access, misuse, breakdown of M2M networks, and attempts to disable/destroy M2M networks.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the M2M Network Security market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the M2M Network Security market by product type and applications/end industries.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in number of connected devices.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of M2M Network Security.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco Systems

Gemalto

Kore Wireless

Numerex

PTC

Digi International

Eurotech

NetComm Wireless

Netop

Novatel Wireless

Option

SIMCom Wireless Solutions

Systech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware Systems

Software Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Industrial

Retail And Payment Industries

Logistics And Transportation Industries

Healthcare

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 M2M Network Security Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of M2M Network Security

1.2 Classification of M2M Network Security by Types

1.2.1 Global M2M Network Security Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global M2M Network Security Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Hardware Systems

1.2.4 Software Services

1.3 Global M2M Network Security Market by Application

1.3.1 Global M2M Network Security Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Retail And Payment Industries

1.3.5 Logistics And Transportation Industries

1.3.6 Healthcare

1.4 Global M2M Network Security Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global M2M Network Security Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) M2M Network Security Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) M2M Network Security Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) M2M Network Security Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) M2M Network Security Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) M2M Network Security Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of M2M Network Security (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cisco Systems

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 M2M Network Security Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cisco Systems M2M Network Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Gemalto

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 M2M Network Security Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Gemalto M2M Network Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Kore Wireless

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 M2M Network Security Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Kore Wireless M2M Network Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Numerex

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 M2M Network Security Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Numerex M2M Network Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 PTC

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 M2M Network Security Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 PTC M2M Network Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Digi International

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 M2M Network Security Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Digi International M2M Network Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Eurotech

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 M2M Network Security Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Eurotech M2M Network Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 NetComm Wireless

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 M2M Network Security Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 NetComm Wireless M2M Network Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

