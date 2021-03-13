Margarine Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption Size, Analysis and Forecast 2021
Margarine is a non-dairy product that was introduced as a substitute for butter. The major ingredients used in manufacturing margarine are vegetable oils and water. Margarine is produced by the emulsification of vegetable oil and water, which is further processed to achieve the perfect texture. The market includes both regular margarine and low-fat margarine. There is an increase in the demand for low-fat margarine because of the growing focus on health.
The analysts forecast the global margarine market to grow at a CAGR of 3.63% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global margarine market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Global Margarine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Bunge
• Conagra Brands
• DAIRY CREST
• NMGK GROUP
• Unilever
Other prominent vendors
• brf
• Cargill
• China Agri-Industries Holdings
• FUJI OIL
• Grupo Lala
• Uni-President
• Wilmar International
• YILDIZ HOLDING
• Zydus Wellness
Market driver
• Margarine is a low-cost alternative to butter
Market challenge
• Competition from substitutes
Market trend
• Demand for trans-fat-free margarine
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
• Global margarine market by product
• Global regular margarine market
• Global low-fat margarine market
PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel
• Global margarine market by distribution channel
• Hypermarkets and supermarkets
• Convenience stores
• Food specialists
• Others
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global margarine market by geography
• Margarine market in Americas
• Margarine market in EMEA
• Margarine market in APAC
PART 09: Key leading countries
• Key leading countries in global margarine market
• Margarine market in Canada
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: Market trends
• Demand for trans-fat-free margarine
• Incorporation of new flavors in margarine
• Sustainable production and manufacturing practices
PART 13: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
• Bunge
• Conagra Brands
• DAIRY CREST
• NMGK GROUP
• Unilever
• Other prominent vendors
……..CONTINUED
