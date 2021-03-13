Marketing Technology Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Marketing automation software is mainly used to streamline, schedule, segment, and track marketing campaigns. The software reduces the number of repetitive tasks associated with the conventional marketing processes and improves their overall efficiency. It also provides features such as e-mail marketing, campaign creation and management, data collection and storage, and data analysis and reporting. The software connects different marketing channels such as social media, e-mail, and content marketing to collect and analyze data. It assists organizations to generate more revenue and a better ROI. It also helps store customer-specific data used in customer segmentation and targeting, categorize customers based on common interests and behaviors, develops appropriate marketing patterns, and integrates marketing channels to deliver better customer experience.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Marketing Technology market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Marketing Technology market by product type and applications/end industries.

The current marketplace is expected to be driven by the heavy demand for personalized location-based services. The commercialization of personalized location-based services is on the rise. The combination of location-based data and existing personal data creates rich and contextualized user experiences. In addition, the increased use of beacons and growing availability of spatial data & analytical tools further propels the growth of this market.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3442629-global-marketing-technology-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Apple

Google

Microsoft

Qualcomm

Zebra Technologies

Bluvision

Estimote

InMarket Media

Proxama

ROXIMITY

Shopkick

Swirl Networks

Unacast

Foursquare Labs

Scanbuy

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail And E-Commerce

Healthcare

Infrastructural

Media And Entertainment

Sports And Events

Museums

Transporation And Logistics

Hospitality

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3442629-global-marketing-technology-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Marketing Technology Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Marketing Technology

1.2 Classification of Marketing Technology by Types

1.2.1 Global Marketing Technology Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Marketing Technology Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Hardware

1.2.4 Software

1.3 Global Marketing Technology Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Marketing Technology Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Retail And E-Commerce

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Infrastructural

1.3.5 Media And Entertainment

1.3.6 Sports And Events

1.3.7 Museums

1.3.8 Transporation And Logistics

1.3.9 Hospitality

1.3.10 Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

1.4 Global Marketing Technology Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Marketing Technology Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Marketing Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Marketing Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Marketing Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Marketing Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Marketing Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Marketing Technology (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Apple

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Marketing Technology Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Apple Marketing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Google

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Marketing Technology Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Google Marketing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Microsoft

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Marketing Technology Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Microsoft Marketing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Qualcomm

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Marketing Technology Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Qualcomm Marketing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Zebra Technologies

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Marketing Technology Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Zebra Technologies Marketing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Bluvision

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Marketing Technology Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Bluvision Marketing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Estimote

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Marketing Technology Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Estimote Marketing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 InMarket Media

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Marketing Technology Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 InMarket Media Marketing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com