Military Laser Systems Market Real-time Size, Share Info Desired Growth Rate during forecast 2019 – 2023

Global Military Laser Systems Market Report Information by Product Type (Laser Designator/Rangefinder, LiDAR, Laser Weapon, Pointers, Others), Technology (Fiber Laser, Chemical Laser, Diode Lasers, CO2 Laser, Semiconductor Laser, Solid-State Laser), by Application (Marking targets, Guiding munitions, Missile defense, Electro-optical countermeasures (EOCM), Blinding troops, Others), & by Region – Forecast to 2023

Military Laser Systems Market Scenario:

Laser wavelengths are approximately 10,000 times smaller than microwaves, causing lesser diffraction and making them more accurate at long distances. In addition, the laser weapon systems generate high-energy pulses. For example, one-megajoule laser pulse delivers the same energy as 0.5lbs of high explosive and has the same impact on a target.

As a result of such attributes, the military police, and armed personnel are equipped with laser weapons, which have unlimited ammunition, for riot control, prisoner control, crowd control, refugee control, and even to kill their enemies or targets. Moreover, with an increase in the number of armed conflicts and growing disputes in the recent years, a number of countries have increased their military expenses for the procurement and development of advanced military laser systems.

The laser weapons is expected to revolutionize the current nature of warfare. Although many of such weapons are still in their development phase, this will enable new offensive and defensive strategies for a wide range of targets. These non-nuclear weapons provide tactical options that did not exist decades ago with nuclear high-altitude electromagnetic pulse (HEMP) weapons, making the laser weapons an essential element of current and future military operational plans.

With the increasing extremist and border security threats, there is an imperative need to reassess the current approach to effective military operations. To render assistance to these missions, military laser systems have come into existence. As a result, the defense authorities around the globe are focusing more on the development and deployment of such systems, thereby lending adequate support to the military missions. As a result, in a bid to make amends with the challenging concerns of the 21st-century digital warfare, the defense authorities across the globe, are developing and pursuing advanced laser systems for the global military forces.

The laser systems are being utilized for offensive as well as defensive operations by the military for various air, ground, naval and space operations. The systems such as rangefinders, illuminators, laser weapons, directed energy weapons and infrared countermeasures, are widely for military operations. Laser systems are also utilized for military communications, for example, laser-based ground to air communications, and other applications such as airborne laser mine detection, which provides a rapid wide-area mine detection capability. Also, there has been a huge spending on such military laser systems R&D programs by the defense authorities.

Military Laser Systems Market Segmentation:

The global military laser systems market has been segmented by product type, technology, application, and region. Based on product type, the military laser systems market is divided into laser designator/rangefinder, lidar, laser weapon, pointers, and others. In 2017, the laser weapon segment accounted for the largest market share and it is expected that the enhanced combat helmet segment would witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period. Based on technology, the military laser systems market is divided into fiber laser, chemical laser, diode lasers, co2 laser, semiconductor laser, and solid-state laser.

In 2017, the solid-state laser segment accounted for the largest market share and it is expected that the chemical laser segment would witness the fastest market growth, during the forecast period. Based on application, the military laser systems market is divided into marking targets, guiding munitions, missile defense, electro-optical countermeasures (EOCM), blinding troops, and others. In 2017, the marking targets segment accounted for the largest market share and it is expected that the guiding munitions segment would register the fastest market growth, during the forecast period.

The global military laser systems market has also been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America had the largest share in 2017, owing to the presence of the key companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and L3 Technologies, among others. Moreover, the Us in particular, has a high military expenditure and heads in the technological advancements, across the globe, which fuels the market growth. In addition, the country engages in a large number of military operations and anti-extremist missions. As a result, North America generates the largest demand for military laser systems. Likewise, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for military laser systems, during the forecast period.

This is majorly due to the significantly rising military expenses the three major technological hubs of Asia-Pacific; China, Japan, and South Korea. The other countries of the region, such as India, Australia, and Singapore are not lagging behind, as they have increased their military exports, over the years. Therefore, the global military laser systems market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Military Laser Systems Market Key Players

The key players in global Military Laser Systems market are BAE Systems (UK), L3 Technologies (US), FLIR Systems Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), Safran Electronics & Defense (France), Saab AB (Sweden), Raytheon Company (US), and Thales Group (France).

