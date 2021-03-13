Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024

Module Level Power Electronics (MPLE), is the collective term for AC microinverter and DC Power Optimiser solar systems.Direct current (DC) power optimizers and microinverters (together known as module-level power electronics, or MLPE) are one of the fastest growing market segments in the solar industry.

The global Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3048227

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Power Optimizer

Microinverter

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Solar Edge

Enphase

Tigo/SMA

APSystems

i-Energy Co.,Ltd.

Lead Solar

Chilicon

BM Solar

Sparq

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Residential

Commercial

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Enquire before Buying at https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3048227

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]