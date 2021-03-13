Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2016 – 2026

Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market: Overview

Nonylphenol ethoxylates are group of chemicals belonging to the family of alkyl phenol ethoxylates. They are colourless or light orange coloured and in the form of waxy solid or oily liquids. Nonylphenol ethoxylates act as non-ionic surfactants and are unreactive and stable at normal temperature. It reduces the surface tension of liquids and helps The products containing nonylphenol ethoxylates are used in various applications such as paper and pulp manufacturing, textile processing, machine degreasers, fiber scouring etc. Dow Chemical Corporation, a leading chemicals manufacturer based in U.S. produces and distributed nonylphenol ethoxylates based surfactants by the brand name TERGITOL NP series. The nonylphenol ethoxylates in this series is in solid or liquid form depending on the temperature conditions in which it is used and its molecular weight. Clariant, the global chemicals manufacturer based in Switzerland, manufactures and distributes nonylphenol ethoxylate by the trade name Arkopal N series. The products available in this series varies by form and are used as wetting agents in coatings and paints, adhesives, emulsifiers, dispersing agents etc.

Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market: Drivers and Restraints

Nonylphenol ethoxylates are used in wide range of applications such as paints and coatings, detergent product formulations, pulp and paper manufacturing etc., which is the major driver for the growth of global nonylphenol ethoxylates market. This chemical acts as detergent, wetting agent, emulsifier and dispersing agent. They are also used in consumer products such as detergents and cosmetic products. There is a rise in consumer demand for personal care products with enhanced benefits, which is expected to drive the consumption of nonylphenol ethoxylates. In the surfactant market, the demand for synthetic surfactants is on the rise, as compared to natural surfactants.

The nonylphenol ethoxylates takes longer time for degradation as compared to other surfactants and also it is proven to be harmful to aquatic species. In many countries the use of nonyphenol ethoxlates in textile manufacturing and processing is banned due to its toxic properties. These facts are expected to hamper the growth of global nonylphenol ethoxylates market.

Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global nonylphenol ethoxylates market can be segmented as follows:-

Institutional and Industrial Cleaning

Domestic Cleaning

Leather and Textile Processing

Paper and Pulp Manufacturing

Cosmetic Products

Agrochemicals

Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global nonylphenol ethoxylates market can be divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA). APEJ holds major share in global nonyphenol ethoxylates market. The rising industrialisation and urbanisation is expected to propel the growth of nonylphenol ethoxylates market in the region. The rising disposable income and improved lifestyle boosted the growth of industries such as detergents and soaps and personal care, which are the end-use industries for nonylphenol ethoxylates. North America accounts for significant share in the nonylphenol ethoxylates market. The growing market of home care products in this region is anticipated to increase the consumption of nonylphenol ethoxylates. Western Europe is expected to project moderate CAGR over the forecast period due to the mature surfactant industry in the region. Latin America and MEA regions are expected to register high CAGR over the forecast period due to the growth of end-use industries in these regions.

Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global nonylphenol ethoxylates market are as follows: