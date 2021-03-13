Oil & Gas Software Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Oil & Gas Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil & Gas Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Ogsys
FieldCap
Snappii Apps
NetDispatcher
Frontline Data Solutions
Aclaro
Wellsite Report
Petro Suite
Total Stream Systems
Creative Energies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud based
On premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprise
SMB
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Oil & Gas Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Oil & Gas Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oil & Gas Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Oil & Gas Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud based
1.4.3 On premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Oil & Gas Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprise
1.5.3 SMB
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Oil & Gas Software Market Size
2.2 Oil & Gas Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Oil & Gas Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Oil & Gas Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Oil & Gas Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Oil & Gas Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Oil & Gas Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Oil & Gas Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Oil & Gas Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Oil & Gas Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Oil & Gas Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Ogsys
12.1.1 Ogsys Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Oil & Gas Software Introduction
12.1.4 Ogsys Revenue in Oil & Gas Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Ogsys Recent Development
12.2 FieldCap
12.2.1 FieldCap Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Oil & Gas Software Introduction
12.2.4 FieldCap Revenue in Oil & Gas Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 FieldCap Recent Development
12.3 Snappii Apps
12.3.1 Snappii Apps Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Oil & Gas Software Introduction
12.3.4 Snappii Apps Revenue in Oil & Gas Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Snappii Apps Recent Development
12.4 NetDispatcher
12.4.1 NetDispatcher Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Oil & Gas Software Introduction
12.4.4 NetDispatcher Revenue in Oil & Gas Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 NetDispatcher Recent Development
12.5 Frontline Data Solutions
12.5.1 Frontline Data Solutions Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Oil & Gas Software Introduction
12.5.4 Frontline Data Solutions Revenue in Oil & Gas Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Frontline Data Solutions Recent Development
12.6 Aclaro
12.6.1 Aclaro Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Oil & Gas Software Introduction
12.6.4 Aclaro Revenue in Oil & Gas Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Aclaro Recent Development
12.7 Wellsite Report
12.7.1 Wellsite Report Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Oil & Gas Software Introduction
12.7.4 Wellsite Report Revenue in Oil & Gas Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Wellsite Report Recent Development
12.8 Petro Suite
12.8.1 Petro Suite Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Oil & Gas Software Introduction
12.8.4 Petro Suite Revenue in Oil & Gas Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Petro Suite Recent Development
12.9 Total Stream Systems
12.9.1 Total Stream Systems Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Oil & Gas Software Introduction
12.9.4 Total Stream Systems Revenue in Oil & Gas Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Total Stream Systems Recent Development
12.10 Creative Energies
12.10.1 Creative Energies Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Oil & Gas Software Introduction
12.10.4 Creative Energies Revenue in Oil & Gas Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Creative Energies Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continuous…
