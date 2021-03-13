Online Retailing in Malaysia, Summary and Forecasts to 2022

“Online Retailing in Malaysia, Summary & Forecasts to 2022”, report provides a detailed analysis of both the historic and forecast market data of retail sales of different product segments in online channel in Malaysia. In addition, it provides an overview of changing shopping trends, the influence of various economic variables on the online retail industry, technology trends and the competitive landscape across product segments. The report also details major online retailers in each category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments. In-depth analysis of the latest trends in online shopping, covering the factors driving online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 26 product categories).

Online retailing in Malaysia is growing at a healthy pace on the back of increased accessibility to niche products, local and international brands, designer labels, and luxury products through the channel, as the majority of offline stores do not have such a wide range of brand and product choices. Options to pay via EMI and other value added benefits such as discounts, reward points, and exclusive gift offers attract shoppers to the online channel.

Scope:

– Malaysian online retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during 2017–2022

— Popularity of cross-border shopping increases

— Online as a share of total retail spending is forecast to increase by 5.5 percentage points

— Electricals remains the sector with the highest online penetration

— Clothing & footwear is the largest sector

— The top 20 online retailers commanded a market share of 18.7% in 2017

— S.I Village is the market leader in the Malaysian online landscape.

Reasons to buy:

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on 26 product categories in Malaysian online retail market and develop a competitive advantage around consumer behavior trends from the start of your supply chain

— Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, and key consumer and technology trends influencing the online retail market

— Investigate current and forecast online trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

— Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial online trends influencing consumer behavior

— Understand the fastest-growing categories in the market with insights on the performance of individual product categories online from 2012, with forecasts until 2022.

Key Players:

· Amazon

· Courts

· Reebonz

· Guardian

· Aeon

· Lazada

· Yee Fong Hung (Malaysia) SB

· Padini Corporation SB

· Zara (Franchise)

· Bata

· Popular

· UNIQLO

· Victoria’s Secret Beauty & Accessories (Franchise)

· Tesco

· Vincci Ladies’

· Specialties Centre SB

· Harvey Norman

· Dell

· SenQ

· Nautica

· Senheng

Key Points from TOC:

Drivers and Inhibitors

Key Trends

Market Context

Online Retail in the Country

Clothing & Accessories

Food & Grocery

Electricals

Health & Beauty

Home

Others

Methodology

