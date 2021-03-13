Organic Coconut Water Market Potentially Growing Significant Business Opportunities with Industry Analysis Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

The organic coconut water market is estimated to be valued at USD 804.4 million by 2023 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.68% during the forecast period. Carton packaging of organic coconut water accounted for the largest market share. The high stability and strength offered by the carton packaging is the driver for the increasing demand for the carton packaging for organic coconut water.

Bottles is the second major packaging type of organic coconut water. Bottles are manufactured from impermeable materials that can efficiently store organic coconut water in which plastic bottles are gaining more demand as compared to glass bottles.

However, the bottlenecks in a growth trajectory of the global organic coconut water market are the availability of the substitute products and inverse demand-supply ratio. Nevertheless, in coming years, the consumption of organic coconut water is anticipated to grow as a functional beverage; thus, helping the market overcome existing growth constraints.

Get Free Sample Copy [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7563

Key Findings of the Study:

Global organic coconut water market is projected to reach over 80 million liters by 2023 with 14.53% CAGR during the review period of 2018–2023

North America accounted for the largest share due to high awareness regarding the health benefits of coconut water along with increased adoption of organic products in the region.

Among type, pure coconut water segment is dominating the organic coconut water market across all regional segments during the forecast period

Some of the players operating in the phenolic antioxidant market are Harmless Harvest (US), Celebes Coconut Corporation (The Philippines), EPICUREX LLC (US), The Coca-Cola Company (Georgia), and PepsiCo, Inc. (US).

This research report provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the Global Organic Coconut Water Market, including the high-growth regions and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore, the project report also provide the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global organic coconut water market are Harmless Harvest (US), Celebes Coconut Corporation (The Philippines), EPICUREX LLC (US), The Coca-Cola Company (Georgia), PepsiCo, Inc. (US), C2O Pure Coconut Water, LLC (US), Edward & Sons Trading Company, Inc. (US), Munkijo (US), Purity Organic, LLC (US), and Windmill Organics Limited (UK).

The players operating in the global organic coconut water market are focusing on the organic growth of the company through expanding its business and reach along with various products launches.

Segment analysis

Global organic coconut market has been segmented on the basis of type, packaging type, distribution channel, and region.

On the basis of type, the market has been divided into pure and mixed organic coconut water. The pure coconut water is gaining importance in the market owing to the increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of coconut water, increasing preference towards the organic and natural products, along with its increasing positioning as hydrating functional beverages. However, the demand for mixed organic coconut water is also growing as people tend to buy healthy flavored drinks. The mixed organic coconut water is growing at a higher CAGR of 18.89% during the forecast period.

Based on packaging type, the global organic coconut water market is segmented into cartons, bottles, and others. Among these segments, cartons account for the largest market share owing to the high stability and strength provided by these packaging. During the forecast period, cartons segment is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR as to reach USD 365.5 million by the end of 2023. Bottles is the second major segment. Other important types of packing include cans and pouches. Trans PET cans provide customers with a view of the product as they are transparent and thus, help in building brand recognition. Thus, it has gained increasing acceptance in developing nations.

Browse The Full Research Report [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/organic-coconut-water-market-7563

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global organic coconut water market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. As per MRFR analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.20%. Europe market, followed by Asia-Pacific, accounted for the second largest shares in the global organic coconut water market, as of 2017. Asia-Pacific is estimated to reach USD 179.8 million by the end of 2023.