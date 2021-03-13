Peanut Flour Market: Global Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Peanut Flour Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Peanut Flour Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (ADMCUKRAAmandaVinay IndustriesPuyang TianliQingdao ChangshouShijichunShandong ChinutFenglinJunan Zheng DaRizhao ShengkangQingdao Baoquan)

Peanut flours are powder that made from peanut. They can be made from crushed, fully or partly defatted peanuts. The flour functions as an abrasive, bulking agent and/or viscosity-increasing agent. The applications of peanut flours are mainly in food industry such as nutrition bars, beverages, peanut butters, baked goods, crunchy candy, pet treats. The color of them vary from light yellow to dark yellow.

Scope of the Global Peanut Flour Market Report

This report focuses on the Peanut Flour in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Peanut flour is widely used in food. With the development of economy, not only food but also pet food needs more peanut flour. So, peanut flour has huge market potential in the future.

Peanuts are the main raw materials for the production of peanut flour. With the development of peanut flour, raw materials’ manufacturers are also benefited from the peanut flour industry in some extent.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of production technology. In recent years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology.

The worldwide market for Peanut Flour is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Peanut Flour Market Segment by Manufacturers

ADM

CUKRA

Amanda

Vinay Industries

Puyang Tianli

Qingdao Changshou

Shijichun

Shandong Chinut

Fenglin

Junan Zheng Da

Rizhao Shengkang

Qingdao Baoquan

Global Peanut Flour Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Peanut Flour Market Segment by Type

Peanut Flours of Light

Peanut Flours of Medium

Peanut Flours of Dark

Global Peanut Flour Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Peanut Butters

Sauces

Baked Goods

W/Strong Flavors

Pet Treats

Extruded Crisps

