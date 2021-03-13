PESTLE Insights: Macroeconomic Outlook Report-Iran

Macroeconomic Outlook Report of Iran identifies the potentials of Iran as an investment destination by analyzing the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental (PESTLE) structure.

Four major provinces generate around 47.3% of the GDP of Iran and comprises of 36.7% of the country’s population. As part of the five year economic plan (2017–2022), government of Iran envisages an average of US$30.0 bn of foreign financing each year along with US$15.0 bn foreign direct investments and US$20.0 bn foreign investment through local partners.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/433623?utm_source=pk

Scope:

– The economic activities in Iran accelerated following the lifting of the economic sanction imposed on the country by the P5+1 nations related to the nuclear programme in 2016. The Iranian economy grew at a robust pace of 6.6% in 2016 as compared to a 1.6% decline in 2015.

— Iran’s exhibits higher risk in all parameter of risk index (except environmental risk) when compared with the Middle East and the World average in GlobalData Country Risk Index (GCRI) 2017

Reasons to buy:

– Macroeconomic Outlook Report identifies the potentials of the country as an investment destination by analyzing the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental (PESTLE) structure.

— PESTLE Insights provides 360 degree view of the economy which can be used as a strategic tool to understand the market dynamics, business potentials and direction of operations

— Along with providing the country’s snapshot, the report captures the risk factors pertaining to the macroeconomic risks, political environment, legal environment, demographic and social structure effectiveness, technology & infrastructure and natural and geographic aspects that might impact business.

— This report also highlights key clusters/cities which contribute significantly to the country GDP and population along with major companies’ presence in these areas.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/433623?utm_source=pk

Key Points from TOC:

List of Exhibits 03

Did you Know? 04

Country Highlights 05

Country Snapshot 07

Country’s Position in GCRI (GlobalData Country Risk Index) 17

PESTLE Insights 20

Political Landscape 21

Economic Landscape 22

Social Landscape 29

Technological Landscape 32

Legal Landscape 34

Environmental Landscape 35

Outlook 37

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/pestle-insights-macroeconomic-outlook-report-iran?utm_source=pk

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]