Portable Lights Industry

Description

Portable Lights -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

A portable light is the light that can be moved around, which include headlamps, flashlights, area lights and other type of portable lights. In this report, we only study battery-powered portable light.

This industry is highly fragmented. Most companies are small except for a few large companies. These small businesses have different levels of technical management and production management. Especially in China, many small companies blindly imitate the products of large enterprises. In the competition, these companies often occupy the market by low prices. Portable Lights industry concentration is relatively low. Of the major players of Portable Lights, Maglite maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Maglite accounted for 7.26% of the Global Portable Lights revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 6.94%, 5.06% including Kang Mingsheng and Energizer.

In this study, the market for Portable Lights consumption divided into five geographic regions. In terms of value, North America accounted for 33.20% of global Portable Lights market share, in the Europe 39.70%, in Asia Pacific 22.36%, in Central & South America 3.33% and in Middle East and Africa 1.41%. Among all regions, Europe is estimated to represent the highest share. In terms of volume, Asia Pacific occupied the largest global market share and is forecast to grow at a faster pace versus other regions during the forecast period.

The global Portable Lights market is valued at 2210 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Portable Lights market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Portable Lights in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Portable Lights in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Portable Lights market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Portable Lights market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Maglite

Kang Mingsheng

Energizer

Ledlenser

KENNEDE

DP Lighting

Taigeer

Ocean’s King

SureFire

Dorcy

Nite Ize

Nitecore

Jiage

Petzl

Nextorch

Fenix

Pelican

Twoboys

Olight

Streamlight

Princeton

Wolf Eyes

Browning

Market size by Product

Flashlights

Headlamps

Area Lights/Lanterns

Bicycle Lights

Others

Market size by End User

Outdoor

Industrial

Residential

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Portable Lights market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Portable Lights market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Portable Lights companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Portable Lights submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Lights Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Portable Lights Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Flashlights

1.4.3 Headlamps

1.4.4 Area Lights/Lanterns

1.4.5 Bicycle Lights

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Portable Lights Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Outdoor

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Residential

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Portable Lights Market Size

2.1.1 Global Portable Lights Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Portable Lights Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Portable Lights Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Portable Lights Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Portable Lights Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Maglite

11.1.1 Maglite Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Maglite Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Maglite Portable Lights Products Offered

11.1.5 Maglite Recent Development

11.2 Kang Mingsheng

11.2.1 Kang Mingsheng Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Kang Mingsheng Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Kang Mingsheng Portable Lights Products Offered

11.2.5 Kang Mingsheng Recent Development

11.3 Energizer

11.3.1 Energizer Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Energizer Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Energizer Portable Lights Products Offered

11.3.5 Energizer Recent Development

11.4 Ledlenser

11.4.1 Ledlenser Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Ledlenser Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Ledlenser Portable Lights Products Offered

11.4.5 Ledlenser Recent Development

11.5 KENNEDE

11.5.1 KENNEDE Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 KENNEDE Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 KENNEDE Portable Lights Products Offered

11.5.5 KENNEDE Recent Development

11.6 DP Lighting

11.6.1 DP Lighting Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 DP Lighting Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 DP Lighting Portable Lights Products Offered

11.6.5 DP Lighting Recent Development

11.7 Taigeer

11.7.1 Taigeer Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Taigeer Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Taigeer Portable Lights Products Offered

11.7.5 Taigeer Recent Development

11.8 Ocean’s King

11.8.1 Ocean’s King Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Ocean’s King Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Ocean’s King Portable Lights Products Offered

11.8.5 Ocean’s King Recent Development

11.9 SureFire

11.9.1 SureFire Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 SureFire Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 SureFire Portable Lights Products Offered

11.9.5 SureFire Recent Development

11.10 Dorcy

11.10.1 Dorcy Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Dorcy Portable Lights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Dorcy Portable Lights Products Offered

11.10.5 Dorcy Recent Development

11.11 Nite Ize

11.12 Nitecore

11.13 Jiage

11.14 Petzl

11.15 Nextorch

11.16 Fenix

11.17 Pelican

11.18 Twoboys

11.19 Olight

11.20 Streamlight

11.21 Princeton

11.22 Wolf Eyes

11.23 Browning

