Power Over Ethernet Device Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

PoE Network Switches (Power sourcing equipment) is a device such as a switch that provides (or sources) power on the Ethernet cable. The maximum allowed continuous Shipment power per cable in IEEE 802.3af is 15.40 W. A later specification, IEEE 802.3at, offers 25.50 W.

When the device is a switch, it is commonly called an endspan (although IEEE 802.3af refers to it as endpoint). Otherwise, if it’s an intermediary device between a non-PoE capable switch and a PoE device, it’s called a midspan. An external PoE injector is a midspan device.

Scope of the Report:

We made a series of functional calculation and deduced the past 5 year’s data with scientific model. Finally, we made the prediction that the value of Power Over Ethernet Device market can be 2651.99 M USD by 2022. The CAGR of Power Over Ethernet Device is 2.27% from 2017 to 2022.

North America was the largest market with a market share of 40.31% in 2012 and 41.08% in 2016 with a CAGR of 2.21%. China ranked the second place with the market share of 20.34% in 2016.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 35.51% market share of the Power Over Ethernet Device revenue market in 2016, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three manufacturers are Cisco, Avaya and HP. They respectively with global production market share as 17.35%, 12.72% and 5.44% in 2016.

The global Power Over Ethernet Device market is valued at 2370 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2680 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% between 2019 and 2024.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco

Avaya

HP

Dell

Brocade

Alcatel-Lucent

Netgear

Juniper

D-Link

Extreme

Adtran

Alaxala

Huawei and ZTE

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Power Over Ethernet Switch

Power Over Ethernet IP Phone

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Enterprise

Government

School

Others

