PROJECT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Project Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Project Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Workzone
Smartsheet
Clarizen
Project Insight
KeyedIn Projects
Mavenlink
Workfront
Wrike
One2Team
Easy Projects
FunctionFox
Replicon PPM
Deltek
eSilentPARTNER
NetSuite OpenAir
Oracle
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud based
On premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprise
SMB
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Project Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud based
1.4.3 On premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Project Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprise
1.5.3 SMB
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Project Management Software Market Size
2.2 Project Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Project Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Project Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Project Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Project Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Project Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Project Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Project Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Project Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Project Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Workzone
12.1.1 Workzone Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Project Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Workzone Revenue in Project Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Workzone Recent Development
12.2 Smartsheet
12.2.1 Smartsheet Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Project Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 Smartsheet Revenue in Project Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Smartsheet Recent Development
12.3 Clarizen
12.3.1 Clarizen Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Project Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 Clarizen Revenue in Project Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Clarizen Recent Development
12.4 Project Insight
12.4.1 Project Insight Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Project Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 Project Insight Revenue in Project Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Project Insight Recent Development
12.5 KeyedIn Projects
12.5.1 KeyedIn Projects Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Project Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 KeyedIn Projects Revenue in Project Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 KeyedIn Projects Recent Development
12.6 Mavenlink
12.6.1 Mavenlink Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Project Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 Mavenlink Revenue in Project Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Mavenlink Recent Development
12.7 Workfront
12.7.1 Workfront Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Project Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 Workfront Revenue in Project Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Workfront Recent Development
12.8 Wrike
12.8.1 Wrike Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Project Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 Wrike Revenue in Project Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Wrike Recent Development
12.9 One2Team
12.9.1 One2Team Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Project Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 One2Team Revenue in Project Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 One2Team Recent Development
12.10 Easy Projects
12.10.1 Easy Projects Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Project Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 Easy Projects Revenue in Project Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Easy Projects Recent Development
Continued…..
