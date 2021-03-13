Radioactive Medical Waste 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Radioactive Medical Waste status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Radioactive Medical Waste development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SRCL

American Waste Management Services, Inc. (AWMS)

Fortum Keilaniemi

Fluor Corporation

Bechtel

Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

Ecology Services, Inc. (ESI)

TüV NORD GROUP

RILTA



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Low-level (LLW)

Intermediate-level (ILW)

High-level (HLW)

Market segment by Application, split into

Nuclear Medicine

Radiation Oncology

PET

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Radioactive Medical Waste status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Radioactive Medical Waste development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Radioactive Medical Waste Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Low-level (LLW)

1.4.3 Intermediate-level (ILW)

1.4.4 High-level (HLW)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Radioactive Medical Waste Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Nuclear Medicine

1.5.3 Radiation Oncology

1.5.4 PET

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Radioactive Medical Waste Market Size

2.2 Radioactive Medical Waste Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Radioactive Medical Waste Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Radioactive Medical Waste Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 SRCL

12.1.1 SRCL Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Radioactive Medical Waste Introduction

12.1.4 SRCL Revenue in Radioactive Medical Waste Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 SRCL Recent Development

12.2 American Waste Management Services, Inc. (AWMS)

12.2.1 American Waste Management Services, Inc. (AWMS) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Radioactive Medical Waste Introduction

12.2.4 American Waste Management Services, Inc. (AWMS) Revenue in Radioactive Medical Waste Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 American Waste Management Services, Inc. (AWMS) Recent Development

12.3 Fortum Keilaniemi

12.3.1 Fortum Keilaniemi Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Radioactive Medical Waste Introduction

12.3.4 Fortum Keilaniemi Revenue in Radioactive Medical Waste Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Fortum Keilaniemi Recent Development

12.4 Fluor Corporation

12.4.1 Fluor Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Radioactive Medical Waste Introduction

12.4.4 Fluor Corporation Revenue in Radioactive Medical Waste Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Fluor Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Bechtel

12.5.1 Bechtel Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Radioactive Medical Waste Introduction

12.5.4 Bechtel Revenue in Radioactive Medical Waste Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Bechtel Recent Development

Continued…….

