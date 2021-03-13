Rapid Industrialization to Boost Breathable Films Market Growth by 2026

Breathable films are produced by the combination of mineral fillers such as calcium carbonate and polymers, which produces a microporous structure that permits merely water vapour transmission without transferring water. The filler material is mainly used to reduce the cost by replacing resin with carbonates. Polymers such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyurethane are the main components in the manufacture of breathable films.

Breathable films keep food products fresh with increased product shelf life and usage convenience. Non-porous breathable films are used in food packaging and textiles whereas microporous films are used in disposable medical products such as surgical gowns and gloves, and also have been used in hygienic products such as baby diapers, feminine hygiene, and adult diapers. Polyester based breathable film market have wide acceptance in various end-use applications. Breathable films based industrial protective clothing provides protection from various hazardous environments and give more comfort to the user. Rising demand for processed food, bakery & cereals, meat, etc. are expected to augment the demand for breathable films market and is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period 2016-2026.

Breathable Films Market: Market Dynamics

The use of breathable films in various applications such as packaging, medical, hygiene, and construction is expected to drive the market growth of breathable films. Surging demand for the finest hygiene products in developing countries along with high birth rate, rising per capita GDP, and rising awareness regarding health and hygiene are the factors promoting the global breathable films market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is likely to grow significantly over the forecast period. The growth in this region is because of growing consumption of packaging materials in the food and healthcare industry. Increasing number of working women and improving standard of living drives the demand of packaged food, which in turn boost the demand for breathable films market.

Rising awareness on health & hygiene and significant spending on healthcare is likely to fuel the market demand for breathable films over the forecast period. The penetration of hygiene products in Asia-Pacific and African countries is less in comparison with the developed nations. The higher birth rate is one of the major factors driving the baby diapers market, while ever growing ageing population is firing up the adult diapers market growth. The increasing demand for premium diapers will drive the breathable films market during the forecast period. In terms of product type, non-porous breathable films are likely to register a good growth due to the escalating demand for food packaging and medical applications. Polyester based breathable films are widely used and is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period of 2016-2026.

Demand for medical and industrial protective clothing as well as sports apparels are increasing day by day in the developed countries which uses breathable films and thus propels the market growth. Sports apparel with comfort and modern features is anticipated to augment the breathable film market demand. The product innovation and customer centric approach to deliver the superior solutions are some of the key driving factors for breathable films market.

Breathable Films Market: Market Segmentation

The breathable film market is segmented on the basis of raw materials type, product type, and end-use application.

On the basis of raw materials, Global Breathable Films Market can be segmented as:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyurethane

Others

On the basis of product type, Global Breathable Films Market can be segmented as:

Microporous

Non-Porous

Microvoid

On the basis of applications, Global Breathable Films Market can be segmented as:

Medical

Packaging Food & Beverage Pharmaceutical

Hygiene

Building & Construction

Apparels Industrial Protective Sports

Others

Breathable Films Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the Breathable Films Market identified across the value chain include, Argotec LLC., Celanese Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Arkema, Trioplast, RKW Group, Toray Industries Inc., Clopay Plastics, Fatra, Kimberley-Clark, Covestro, and Nitto Denko Corporation among others.