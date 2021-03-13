Significant Profits Estimated to be Generated by Photoresist Chemicals Market by 2026 FMI Report

Photoresist chemicals are used in the fabrication of µm- and sub-µm structures, prominently in the micro-electronics industry. These are speciality chemical which changes its chemical structure when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light, this unique property makes them ideal for photolithography and photoengraving processes which in turn are commonly used in semiconductor manufacturing industry. Henceforth, photoresist chemicals are considered as an essential component for making high-performance circuit boards and semiconductor chips. Various chemical are used for this purpose, to achieve the desired properties, such as, poly methyl methacrylate (PMMA), poly methyl glutarimide (PMGI), phenol formaldehyde resin (DNQ), SU-8 and OSTE polymers. Further, there are two basic classification of photoresists, positive and negative, both works on different principals, but cater to similar needs. However, with increasing smaller geometry designs in micro-electronics industry, positives are becoming more popular, as they offer process controllability.

With inevitable features offered by Photoresist chemicals and absence of any other feasible alternatives, market for photoresist chemical is ever growing

Photoresist Chemicals Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global photoresist chemicals market is projected to grow at a moderate growth rate as the demand for micro-electronics continue to steadily grow, amid rising demand from electronic products in developing nations, and increasing penetrations of IoT across the globe. Furthermore, rising demand for dynamic display technology is expected to be another prominent factor fuelling growth in photoresists chemicals market. Excessive R&D in the photoresist chemicals and its end use industry, is expected to drive innovations, further shaping newer demand arenas, and fuelling more revenues in the global photoresist chemicals market.

Photoresist chemicals are prominently made from crude oil; thus rising prices of crude oil is expected to increase costs, this coupled with continued pricing pressure from end use industries, shall affect margins in the market. Furthermore rising environmental concerns regarding derogatory effects of these chemicals is also expected to affect the market in long term.

Photoresist Chemicals Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type,

Positive

Negative

On the basis of spectral line size,

g-line

i-line

KrF

ArF Immersion

ArF Dry

On the basis of end use application,

Microelectronics

Sand carving

Fabrication of printed circuit boards

Others

Photoresist Chemicals Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global photoresist chemicals market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). APEJ and Japan together leads the Global Photoresist Chemicals Market in terms of demand, followed by North America and Western Europe. Furthermore, owing to rapidly rising electronics industry in India and China, the APEJ region is anticipated to remain its dominance and grew steadily over the forecast period. Along with, rising economies of Latin America, demand for microelectronics is expected to significantly rise in the region, translating into rising demand for photoresist chemicals.

In terms of production, photoresist market has been a forte of Japan and Korea based companies, and with many new upcoming companies in the region, competition in the APEJ market is expected to further intensify.

Photoresist Chemicals Market: Key Players