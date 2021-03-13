Sodium Lauryl Sulphate Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2026

Sodium Lauryl Sulphate: Introduction

Sodium Lauryl Sulphate (SLS) is an anionic surfactant with chemical formula, C 12 (CH 2 ) 11 SO 4 Na, a molecule which contains 12 carbon atoms attached to a sulphate group. Sodium Lauryl Sulphate is also known as Sodium Dodecyl Sulphate (SDS) and Sodium dodecanesulphate. Sodium Lauryl Sulphate is obtained by treating lauryl alcohol with sulphur trioxide gas, oleum/chlorosulphuric acid followed by neutralization with sodium carbonate or sodium hydroxide. Also, it can be obtained from hydrolysis of coconut followed by hydrogenation of the products.

Sodium Lauryl Sulphate possess amphiphilic properties which are highly desirable to be used in detergents. Also, Sodium Lauryl Sulphate (SLS) is a decent surfactant commonly used in oil stain and residue removal applications. For example, it is used in high concentrations in industrial products including engine degreasers, floor cleaners, and car wash soaps. Moreover, Sodium Lauryl Sulphate is one the most common ingredients of chemicals used in domestic cleaning, personal hygiene and cosmetic products. It forms enormous lather when combined with water, which enables it to be used in shampoos and soaps and other foam producing products.

Various studies and reports have questioned the usability of Sodium Lauryl Sulphate in cosmetics and personal hygiene products. But, Cosmetic Ingredient Review (CIR) program study revealed that limited use of Sodium Lauryl Sulphate, i.e. not more that 2% in concentration, gave no evidence of carcinogenicity or toxicity. Moreover, Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) also, approved Sodium Lauryl Sulphate (SLS) and other synonyms as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) product to be used in cosmetics with limited use. Although several cases of side effects of Sodium Lauryl Sulphate have been reported regularly, raising medical concerns.

Sodium Lauryl Sulphate Market: Dynamics

Raising awareness for personal hygiene and increasing use of consumer products which involve SLS is estimated to drive the Sodium Lauryl Sulphate market. Also, changing lifestyle, rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income have led to the increased consumption of cosmetic products in global market which is estimated to boost up the Sodium Lauryl Sulphate market. The Sodium Lauryl Sulphate (SLS) is broadly used in oral care products such as toothpastes, mouth washes, etc. as it does not impact the taste, but produces better foam, and the significant effect on malodourous breath. Also, enhanced use of Sodium Lauryl Sulphate in domestic cleaning products and personal hygiene products is expected to provide leverage to the global Sodium Lauryl Sulphate market. Moreover, increasing use of Sodium Lauryl Sulphate in food and beverage production industry as a thickener, surface tension control agent, wetting agent, hog/poultry scald agent, whipping agent, and emulsifier is anticipated to drive the market in the furcate period.

On the other side, issues related to side effects of Sodium Lauryl Sulphate and regulations from governing authorities for limiting the use of Sodium Lauryl Sulphate are expected to restrain the overall demand in the global market. Also, shifting of companies to other alternative chemicals and increasing use of Ayurvedic or natural reagents are estimated to offer slow path to the market growth.

Sodium Lauryl Sulphate Market: Segmentation

The global Sodium Lauryl Sulphate market can be classified on the basis of production methods, product type, and applications as following,

On the basis of production method, Sodium Lauryl Sulphate market can be segmented as:

Inorganic based

Coco based

On the basis of product type, Sodium Lauryl Sulphate market can be segmented as

Dry ( powder, needle)

Liquid

On the basis of application, Sodium Lauryl Sulphate market can be segmented as:

Personal care product Cosmetics Soaps and Shampoo Others (toothpastes, etc.)

Domestic cleaners

Food and beverage products

Pharmaceutical

Others

Sodium Lauryl Sulphate Market: Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in global Sodium Lauryl Sulphate market are: BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Dongming Jujin Chemical Co., Ltd., Henan GP Chemicals Co.,Ltd, Shanghai Youyang Industrial Co, Ltd., Stepan Company, Clariant Corporation, Acme-Hardesty Company (Jacob Stern & Sons), Alpha Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Croda International Plc., The Chemours Company among others.