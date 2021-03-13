Soy Protein Concentrates Market Size, Status and Forecast by 2025
The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on "Global Soy Protein Concentrates Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2025". In this Research Report provides primary, secondary or History data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Products, Types, Status, Size, Current or Upcoming Trend, Smart Key Players, Future Opportunities, Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast to 2025.
Summary
Soy protein concentrate (SPC) is about 70% soy protein and is basically defatted soy flour without the water-soluble carbohydrates. It is made by removing part of the carbohydrates (soluble sugars) from dehulled and defatted soybeans. SPC has improved flavor characteristics compared to soy flour, and is used for a wide variety of applications in the food industry, especially with meat processing. SPC is also used as a source for high quality protein in milk, fish and meat analogs, and animal feeds.
The global Soy Protein Concentrates market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major Application
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
ADM
Sojaprotein
DuPont
IMCOPA
CHS
Cargill
Goldensea Industry
Gushen Biological Technology Group
Tiancheng Agricultural Development Group
Yuwang Group
Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group
Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech
Hongzui Group
MECAGROUP
Henan Fiber Source Biological Engineering
Major applications as follows:
Food Industry
Feed Industry
Major Type as follows:
Dry
Liquid
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
