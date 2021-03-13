Soy Protein Concentrates Market Size, Status and Forecast by 2025

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Soy Protein Concentrates Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2025”. In this Research Report provides primary, secondary or History data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Products, Types, Status, Size, Current or Upcoming Trend, Smart Key Players, Future Opportunities, Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast to 2025.

Summary

Soy protein concentrate (SPC) is about 70% soy protein and is basically defatted soy flour without the water-soluble carbohydrates. It is made by removing part of the carbohydrates (soluble sugars) from dehulled and defatted soybeans. SPC has improved flavor characteristics compared to soy flour, and is used for a wide variety of applications in the food industry, especially with meat processing. SPC is also used as a source for high quality protein in milk, fish and meat analogs, and animal feeds.

The global Soy Protein Concentrates market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with CAGR xx% 2019-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major Application

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

ADM

Sojaprotein

DuPont

IMCOPA

CHS

Cargill

Goldensea Industry

Gushen Biological Technology Group

Tiancheng Agricultural Development Group

Yuwang Group

Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group

Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech

Hongzui Group

MECAGROUP

Henan Fiber Source Biological Engineering

Major applications as follows:

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Major Type as follows:

Dry

Liquid

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

