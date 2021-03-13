Specialty Oleochemicals – Market size and Forecast, 2017 – 2026

Reportocean.com “Specialty Oleochemicals Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Specialty Oleochemicals Market, [By Product Type (Specialty Ester, Fatty Acid Methyl Ester, Glycerol Ester, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines, and Others), By Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food Processing, Consumer Goods, Health & Pharmaceuticals, Polymer & Plastic Additives, Textile, Paints & Coatings and Others), By Regions]: Market size & Forecast, 2017 – 2026

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5107

Specialty oleochemicals are special plant-based industrial chemicals and are highly priced with high profit margins. These oleochemicals exhibit interesting characteristic to be used across wide range of applications. Some of the properties include surface activity, emulsifying properties along with the beneficial biological properties. Specialty oleochemicals hold very crucial advantage of being ‘green’ relative to their petrochemical counterpart.

The specialty oleochemicals market is primarily driven by the sustainability factor due to its plant-based raw materials and wide array of applications globally. These chemical compounds are widely used in food, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and other consumer products. Specialty oleochemicals are also used in drilling fluids, paints, inks, agrochemicals, textile materials, and in deicing chemical agents.

Rising economic growth of several developing countries in the world, with complex lifestyles and increase in personal disposable incomes has boosted the growth of consumer goods and commodities making use of specialty chemicals. Consumer awareness concerning the environmentally sustainable products has also led to increased demand of end-use products made from specialty oleochemicals.

The supportive regulatory framework has essentially contributed to the growth of the global specialty oleochemicals market. These oleochemicals hold significant potential for replacing petrochemical based products in few end-use applications such as paints, inks, textiles, and plastic & polymer additives. Thus, these specialty compounds represent a positive picture in terms of the growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the dominant regional player for the specialty oleochemicals. The export trade of palm oil, a major raw material for specialty oleochemicals, is dominated by the Southeast Asian countries, mainly Indonesia and Malaysia. These countries have been major exporters of palm oil for almost a decade. However, palm cultivation in these countries have taken place extremely fast, thus a stagnating export is anticipated on account of environmental impacts.

North America has also witnessed significantly higher growth in the specialty oleochemicals market. The region has witnessed high demand for personal care and pharmaceutical products that are obtained from natural derivatives. Some minor applications such as drilling fluids and inks markets have also grown substantially in terms of demand.

The specialty oleochemicals market is moderately competitive and highly consolidated. It constitutes of large number of domestic and international market players. Integration by key market players from the procurement stage to the distribution stage of the value chain is also a major phenomenon in this market. Some of key oleochemical market players include Emery Oleochemicals, KLK Oleo, IOI Group, Oleon, Evonik Industries, Kao Corporation, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, and Wilmar International.

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5107

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]