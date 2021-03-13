Stearoyl Lactylates Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2018 – 2028

Stearoyl lactylates is a U.S. FDA approved food additive used to improve the mix tolerance and volume of the processed foods, which is used in wide variety of application ranging from baked goods and salad dressing to pet food. Stearoyl lactylates are generally derived from a combination of lactic acid and stearic acid, mostly non-dairy and safe for consumption by lactose intolerant consumers. Stearic acid may have animal origin, which makes the end product not suitable for vegan customers.

Stearoyl lactylaets replaces fat and sugar in the dough making and helps strengthen the dough. Salts of stearoyl lactylates reacts with the gluten (starch) of dough directly to improve quality of the dough, also prevents aging of the product. Dough becomes strong with optimal elasticity, retains gas well to produce dough with increased volume. Products containing stearoyl lactylates provides an enjoyable chewing experience. Besides food additive stearoyl lactylate is also used in cosmetics and personal care products including hair care, skin care and color cosmetics.

Versatility of Stearoyl Lactylates Allows Increased Application in Food and Non-Food Industry : Stearoyl lactylates demand is highest in the food and beverages industry segment. The excellent ability of stearoyl lactylates in strengthening and thickening of the food and beverage products has increased its usage in baked goods, dairy products, and other processed food products. Increase in the consumption of processed food products in the western countries and similar trend of consumption processed food products in the emerging countries is expected to drive the market for stearoyl lactylates.

Ask The [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/stearoyl-lactylates-market#engage_analyst

Increasing demand of the cosmetics and personal care products in the developing nations has created surplus demand for the cosmetic grade ingredient. Stearoyl lactylates are used in the scrubs, shaving creams, moisturizers, fragrance pomades and salves. The stearoyl lactylates is used as an emulsifier, emmolient, and surfactant in the cosmetic and personal care products. The increasing demand for all-natural products in the cosmetic industry, is also benefiting market of stearoyl lactylates since it is naturally derived. When it comes to baby hygiene products, baby skin care products are becoming immensely popular around the world. The popularity has increased global demand for stearoyl lactylates since they are safe for baby.

Stearoyl Lactylates Market Segmentation : The stearoyl lactylates market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end use, and sales channel. On the basis of product type, the Stearoyl Lactylates market can be segmented as: Sodium Stearoyl Lactylates, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylaets, On the basis of end use, the Stearoyl Lactylaets market can be segmented as: Food and Beverage Industry, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat and Poultry, Dairy Products, Alcoholic Beverages, Convenience Products (Saur cream, salad dressings etc.) ,Plastic Industry Pet Food, Cosmetic and Personal Care Products On the basis of sales channel, the Stearoyl Lactylaets market can be segmented as: Direct Sales/B2B, Indirect Sales/B2C, Intermediate/Bulk Distributors, Online Retailers, Specialty Stores

Stearoyl Lactylates Market: Regional Analysis : The market of stearoyl lactylates is currently dominated by the North America and Europe market. The market is expected to show highest growth rate in the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa region in the forecast period. Due to the increasing population in Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific, food and beverage industry is expected to grow at a high rate which is likely to boost the global stearoyl lactylates market. Also, cosmetic industry is expanding throughout Asia Pacific due to increase in the per capita expenditure, per capita income and GDP. Stearoyl lactylates manufacturers has increased opportunity in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8759

Stearoyl Lactylaets Market: Key Participants : Some of the market participants in the stearoyl lactylates market are: Niacet, Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Ltd., Merck KGaA, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Zhejiang Synose Tech co., Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc., DuPont, BASF, DSM Nutritional Products, Cargill Inc., Kerry Ingredients & Flavors, Lubrizol, Ivanhoe Industries, Savannah Surfactants, Kowa Europe GmbH