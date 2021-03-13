Styrene Butadiene Rubber 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.06% and Forecast to 2022
Styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) is a type of synthetic rubber produced by the copolymerization of styrene and butadiene polymers. SBR exhibits excellent abrasion resistance and good aging stability when protected by additives. Therefore, it is used extensively in the production of tires in the automotive industry. In addition, it is used in non-tire applications such as conveyor belts, gaskets, shoe heels and soles, and other consumer goods. SBR is of two types: emulsion SBR (E-SBR) and solution SBR (S-SBR).
The analysts forecast the global styrene butadiene rubber market to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global styrene butadiene rubber market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Asahi Kasei
• Bridgestone
• Exxon Mobil
• LANXESS
• MICHELIN
Other prominent vendors
• China National Petroleum
• China Petroleum & Chemical
• Grupo Dynasol
• JSR
• The Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Market driver
• Increasing demand from the automotive industry
Market challenge
• Fluctuating cost of raw materials
Market trend
• Rising demand for bio-based feedstock
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
• Market sizing 2016
• Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Five forces analysis
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Tire – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Non-tire – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Segmentation by product
• Comparison by product
• E-SBR – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• S-SBR – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Market opportunity by product
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2016-2021
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive scenario
• Key market vendors
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Asahi Kasei
• Bridgestone
• Exxon Mobil
• LANXESS
• MICHELIN
..…..Continued
