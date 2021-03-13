Telecom Mounting Hardware Market : Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to 2028

Telecom Mounting Hardware: Introduction

The hardware required to hold an antenna, or a telecommunication tower, and its components that are required to complete the telecom network, such as cables, cabinets, and routers, in position fall under the telecom mounting hardware category. Some of these antenna mounting hardware include handrails for low profile platforms, RRU mounts, and large pole backing kits, among others. Manufacturers offer telecom mounting hardware that is capable of mounting concrete, wood and steel poles. As per the customer’s specifications, manufacturers offer telecom mounting hardware made of aluminum, and stainless or carbon steel materials.

Telecom Mounting Hardware Market: Drivers & Challenges

The migration from 3G to Long-term Evolution (LTE), and with the emerging 5th generation, the demand for tower mounting, small cell mounting and mounting of other network-enabling devices is projected to increase, which is expected to in turn increase the adoption of telecom mounting hardware globally. Also, the ever-increasing usage of Internet of Things (IoT) is estimated to drive the growth of the global telecom mounting hardware market. Factors, such as business value and end-to-end visibility of telecom mounting hardware, are also estimated to affect the overall growth of the market positively. Advancements in enterprise related telecommunication hardware include improvised utilization of concealed data center infrastructure by incorporating virtualization techniques in order to bring out a competitive advantage is also expected to propel the growth of the global telecom mounting hardware market. Availability of Direct-to-Home (DTH) technology is expected to play a prime role in propelling the growth of the global telecom mounting hardware market during the forecast period, owing to the ever-rising adoption of the technology.

However, the profit margins and revenue generation flooding away from telecommunication operators due to the rising presence of Over-the-Top (OTT) service providers is estimated to restrict the growth of the telecom mounting hardware market on a global scale.

Telecom Mounting Hardware Market: Segmentation

On the basis of mounting application, telecom mounting hardware market can be segmented into the following,

On-wall Mounting

In-ceiling Mounting

Pole Mounting

Tower Mounting

Other Platform-specific Mounting

Pole mounting applications of telecom mounting hardware hold the large market share of the global telecom mounting hardware market. The tower mounting applications of telecom mounting hardware are estimated to register the high growth rate among all the applications in the global telecom mounting hardware market during the forecast period. This growth may be attributed to the high demands generated by municipal corporations and governments, across the globe, as they maintain the strong telecom mounting hardware adoption rate for the purpose of urban utility development.

Telecom Mounting Hardware Market: Regional Outlook

Owing to the ever-rising number of smartphone users and the high adoption rate of the fourth generation long-term evolution technology, the telecom mounting hardware market in North America, especially the U.S., is expected to hold large share of the global telecom mounting hardware market. The formation of efficient city planning committees in Asia Pacific economies, such as India and China, is anticipated to provide a platform for the growth of telecom mounting hardware equipment market in the APAC region. This factor, along with the ever-increasing smartphone and network-connected users in Asia Pacific is expected to enable the regional market to register the high growth rate in the global telecom mounting hardware market. The advancements in 5G and the progressive growth in the 4G/LTE technology are expected to play a major role in driving the telecom mounting hardware markets in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

Telecom Mounting Hardware Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the telecom mounting hardware market include Sabre Industries, Inc.; Trylon; Kenwood Telecom Corp; Malico; Talley Inc.; Infinite Electronics International, Inc.; LEAX Arkivator Telecom AB; Kendall Howard LLC; Legrand North America, LLC; and RackmountIT, among others. Sabre Industries and Kenwood Telecom Corp lead the global telecom mounting hardware market.

