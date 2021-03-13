Telecom Service Market Research Report 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Telecom Service market for 2018-2023.

In telecommunication, a telecommunications service is a service provided by a telecommunications provider, or a specified set of user-information transfer capabilities provided to a group of users by a telecommunications system.

The global telecommunication services market is prophesied to lay its hands on a substantial growth due to the need of telecom operators to optimize their business processes. There is a rising pressure on telecom operators to grow in the current market and operate profitably owing to the industry’s increasing competition. New service launches and continuous mergers and acquisitions in the market are expected to further intensify the level of competition in the industry. Thus, competence needs and financial pressure could be among the top growth factors of the market.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Telecom Service will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Telecom Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

AT&T

Verizon

China Mobile

NTT

Deutsche Telekom

Vodafone

Telefónica

America Móvil

Softbank

Orange

China Unicom

Comcast

KDDI

British Telecom

Telecom Italia

Telstra

China Telecom

Korea Telecom

Veon

Bell Canada Enterprise

Liberty Global

CenturyLink

Telenor

SK Telecom

SFR

TeliaSonera

Bharti Airtel

MTN

SingTel

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Double Play

Triple Play

Segmentation by application:

Commercial

Residential

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Telecom Service market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Telecom Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Telecom Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Telecom Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Telecom Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Telecom Service by Players

4 Telecom Service by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Telecom Service Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 AT&T

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Telecom Service Product Offered

11.1.3 AT&T Telecom Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 AT&T News

11.2 Verizon

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Telecom Service Product Offered

11.2.3 Verizon Telecom Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Verizon News

11.3 China Mobile

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Telecom Service Product Offered

11.3.3 China Mobile Telecom Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 China Mobile News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

