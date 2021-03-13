Reportocean.com “Fatty Acid Esters Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Fatty Acid Esters Market, [By Product Type (Glycerol Monostearate, Medium Chain Trigylcerides, Isopropyl Esters (Myrsitate & Palmitate) and Others); By Application (Lubricants, Pharmaceuticals, Personal care & Cosmetics, Surfactants and Others); By Regions]: Market size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5082

The global Fatty Acid Esters Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.68 billion by 2026.

The increasing use of fatty acid esters in different types of biofuels, personal care products, foodstuffs, detergents etc is the major factor driving the Fatty Acid Esters Market growth. There has been a growing interest in the effects and in the fate of biodiesel, petroleum/ biodiesel distillate blends within the industry.

Fatty acid esters are group of several types of organic compounds which are synthesized through esterification process of fatty acids with different types of substances such as methanol. These products are of substantial economic environmental importance as these are key constituents of various daily use consumer products and commercial biodiesels. The increasing use of fatty acid esters of methyl in biofuels, the possibility of releases of biodiesel and fatty acid methyl esters into the environment is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Low solubility of these products in the groundwater helps in behaving as light non-aqueous phase liquid source along with relatively small area of influence. Fatty acid esters do not improve the solubility of the hydrocarbons as individual components or as a whole such as the mono or poly aromatic hydrocarbons. These Individual fatty acid compounds are comprised of low aqueous solubility nature, low mobility and low volatility. However, autoxidation mechanisms and the hydrolysis results in generation of more of the mobile and equally biodegradable components. Hence, with such advantages in the end-use products in addition of these fatty acid esters, demand for these products is expected to increase further.

Asia Pacific Fatty Acid Esters Market region was the largest regional segment globally. The region’s growing food & beverage, chemicals, personal care industries etc are the major driving sources of demand of these products. China, India, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia etc. are not the major consumers but also leading producers globally. Europe and the U.S. Fatty Acid Esters Market has also been the leading regions for these products, however the scenario has changed over the recent past. The significantly increasing rate of industrialization in Asia Pacific region has attracted numerous end products manufacturers of fatty acid esters which have turned it into a major exporter of these products.

Some of leading industry participants in the Fatty Acid Esters Market includes Berg + Schmidt, Alnor Oil Co. Inc., ongyan Zhuoyue New Energy Co. Ltd. , Emery Oleochemicals Group , P&G Chemicals , Wilmar International Limited , BASF S.E. , Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) , Cargill Inc.., KLK Oleo , P&G (Procter & Gamble) Chemicals, Cargill, The Seydel Companies, DuPont, Estelle Chemicals, Stepan Company and World Chem Industries.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Fatty Acid Esters Market Insights

3.1. Fatty Acid Esters– Industry snapshot

3.2. Fatty Acid Esters -Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Fatty Acid Esters market dynamics

3.3.1. Fatty Acid Esters– Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Fatty Acid Esters Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Fatty Acid Esters Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Fatty Acid Esters Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Fatty Acid Esters market PEST analysis, 2017

3.6. Fatty Acid Esters market Value Chain analysis

3.7. Fatty Acid Esters Industry trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5082

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]