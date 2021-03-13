Reportocean.com “Geotextile Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Geotextile Market, [By Technology Type (Woven, Non-Woven, Knitted); By Material Type (Polyester, Polyethylene, Polypropylene); By Application Type (Agriculture, Drainage, Erosion Control, Railways, Roadways); By Regions]; Market size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The global Geotextile Market is anticipated to reach USD 14.03 billion by 2026.

Rapidly rising infrastructural developments, rising applications in drainage systems in several parts of the world and an escalating increase in activities for prevention of soil erosion, are the primary factors that are driving the worldwide geotextile market. The significant functions of geotextile are separation, filtration, drainage, reinforcement, and protection. It is being increasingly used as an alternative to granular soil filters. Governments of several nations are taking preventive measures during construction of roadways owing to increasing awareness regarding submerging of roads in case of natural disasters and to ensure enhanced durability and quality. The product has found several applications for reinforcing the soil banks in the construction of bridges, roads, pavements, and highways among others. Their prime functions include separation, sealing, filtration, drainage, and reinforcement among others. Owing to their multifunctional characteristics they are suitable for a variety of industries and find applications in agriculture, construction, transportation, and maintenance industries among others.

Increasing population and urbanization across the globe has resulted in high demand for geotextiles from the transportation, agricultural, and ground drainage systems. Owing to these factors, the geotextile market expected to fuel over the coming years. A challenge faced by the geotextile market in the present scenario is that the material used in geotextiles, such as synthetic is a petrochemical based product, thereby causing carbon emissions. This poses challenges as the governments have formed stringent regulations to check the carbon footprint. Its ability to provide a combination of through-plane and in-plane permeability, adequate puncture resistance, and tear strength to resist aggregate penetration under cyclic loads has resulted in high demand for the product in several applications. The use of nonwoven type in pooling water, drainage systems, and rail industry results in an increased lifespan of the structures. It can be used over a couple of decades, thereby reducing the need for frequent maintenance of these systems.

South Korea are the major contributors to the geotextile market growth in the Asia Pacific region. China’s demand can be attributed to the nations’ infrastructural reforms & developments, and several government initiatives. India’s growing economic stability is yet another factor driving demand for geotextiles within the region.

The global geotextile market is fragmented as multinational players majorly dominates the industry. These companies consistently introduce new products to boost their offerings in the market. Moreover, the companies focus primarily on innovating and investing in research and development to cater the growing needs across the world. Leading companies are also focusing on expanding their businesses through inorganic growth which increases their market potential in terms of geographic expansion and expansion of their market penetration.

The key players currently operating in geotextile market include Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation (Japan), Berry Global (US), Carthage Mills (US), DuPont (US), Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark), GSE Environmental (US), Huesker (Germany), Kaytech (South Africa), Leggett & Platt (US), Strata Systems (US), Mattex (Saudi Arabia), NAUE (Germany), OfficineMaccaferri (Italy), and Propex Operating Company (US) among others

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Geotextile Market Insights

3.1. Geotextile– Industry snapshot

3.2. Geotextile -Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Geotextile market dynamics

3.3.1. Geotextile– Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Geotextile Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Geotextile Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Geotextile Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Geotextile market PEST analysis, 2017

3.6. Geotextile market Value Chain analysis

3.7. Geotextile Industry trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Geotextile Market Size and Forecast by Technology Type, 2018-2026

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Woven

4.3. Non-Woven

4.4. Knitted

5. Geotextile Market Size and Forecast by Material Type, 2018-2026

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Polyester

5.3. Polyethylene

5.4. Polypropylene

5.5. Others

6. Geotextile Market Size and Forecast by Application Type, 2018-2026

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Agriculture

6.3. Drainage

6.4. Erosion Control

6.5. Railways

6.6. Roadways

6.7. Others

7. Geotextile Market Size and Forecast by Regions

7.1. Key findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. US.

7.2.2. Canada

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. UK

7.3.3. France

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. India

7.4.3. Japan

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Brazil

7.5.2. Mexico

7.6. Middle East & Africa

Continued..

