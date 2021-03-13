Reportocean.com “Polyacrylate Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Polyacrylate Market, [By Product Type (Poly-Methyl Acrylate, Poly-Ethyl Acrylate, Poly-Butyl Acrylate and Others); By Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Textiles, Paper & Paperboard, and Others); By Regions]: Market size & Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5105

The global polyacrylate market is anticipated to reach USD 2.14 billion by 2026. Polyacrylate is among one of the most largely used polymer for numerous end-use products. The global polyacrylate market is primarily driven by the tremendous growth of paints & coatings, adhesives, and textile markets. This polymer is used in versatile applications on account of its excellent characteristics.

In the fast-growing paints & coatings industry, polyacrylates are used in powder coatings applied to appliances & automotive parts, in solvent-borne coatings applied to substrates in corrosive environment & construction structures, and in water-based coatings for applications in the architectures & protective segment coatings.

Rising global population in tandem with the increase in disposable incomes has led to growth of many end-use industries that include high growth prospects of the Polyacrylate Market. Increase in construction activities in many nations, especially the developing countries and revamping of the older structures coupled with consumer demand for feature-rich coatings has mainly driven the demand of polyacrylates in this end-use industry.

Many types of polyacrylates are used in different end-use products. Sodium polyacrylate are largely used in baby diapers, personal care, and textile industry. Though these polymers do not have much technical advancement, however are widely used on account of their availability, low-cost, and substantially effective characteristics. Polyacrylates have very insignificant environmental impact with a crucial disadvantage from the substitutes products.

Asia Pacific is the dominant regional player for the Polyacrylate Market. China, India, and Japan are the significant countries for its growth with high consumption. Other developing countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam have also witnessed growth in their end-use industries such as paints & coatings with the rising construction activities, this has supported the high growth of polyacrylates.

The major restraint that the polyacrylate market has witnessed is threat of substitutes. This polymer has many other resin alternatives that instead can be used for the formulation of paint & coatings and dispersants. Moreover, latest technical developments and advancements in the material science of the substitutes is also expected to become a wider restraint for the market. Few of such resins include epoxy, alkyd resins, and polyurethane. These polymeric resins have witnessed higher growth on account of their superior properties.

The global polyacrylate market comprises of large number of multinationals and local market players. Polyacrylates industry is highly competitive and moderately consolidates due to large number of established chemical market players. Some of the major market players for polyacrylates include BASF SE, Arkema, Evonik Industries AG, Lucite International, LG Chem Ltd., DowDupont, Kao Corporation, Sanyo Chemical, and RSD Polymers Pvt Ltd.

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5105

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]