Truffle Oil Marhket Industry Global Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2019-2024
ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Truffle Oil Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Truffle Oil Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (UrbaniMarcel PlantinTruffle HunterSabatino TartufiAROTZMoniniLa truffe du VentouxConservas FerrerSavitarGazzarrini Tartufi)
Truffle oil is a modern culinary ingredient used to impart the flavor and aroma of truffles to a dish.
Truffle oil is top-quality olive oil that has been infused with either white or black truffles. Both types of truffles have an earthy, mushroom flavor. Truffle oil was originally created when truffles are soaked in olive oil. Before commercial truffle oil was introduced in the 1980s, chefs in Italy and France traditionally made they own by steeping tiny bits of fresh truffles in high-quality olive oil. Our data do not cover chemically synthesized truffle oil.
Scope of the Global Truffle Oil Market Report
This report focuses on the Truffle Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Urbani, Marcel Plantin, Truffle Hunter and Sabatino Tartufi are major players in the sales market. These companies are also the largest truffle suppliers in the world. Urbani is the market leader of global which hold about 15% revenue market share.
The downstream customers are mainly focused on EU and North America. In 2016, Europe holds 82.5% of the consumption share. At the same time, Pasta and Risotto, Pizza and Vegetables are the main consumption applications of truffle oil. In 2016, Pasta and Risotto holds 27% of truffle oil consumption.
The worldwide market for Truffle Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 33 million US$ in 2024, from 25 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Global Truffle Oil Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Truffle Oil Market Segment by Type
Black Truffle Oil
White Truffle Oil
Global Truffle Oil Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Pasta and Risotto
Pizza
Enhance the Flavor
Vegetables
Meat
Others
