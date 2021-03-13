Veneer Sheets Market Industrial Growth Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2017-2027

Veneer sheets are used to add a more aesthetic appeal to solid wood in the making of doors, furniture and architectural elements. The veneer market is expected to gain plenty of opportunities in wood working projects where veneer sheets are mainly used for making walls, floorings and ceilings. The veneer sheets market is anticipated to have endless opportunities in the making and designing of exclusive furniture and interiors with over 200 varieties of wood, including mahogany, maple, teak, and ebony, to name a few.

Veneer sheets are mainly used in furniture, panels and vehicle interiors to provide an exotic appearance in a cost effective manner. Innovative products, such as a composite piece of adhesives and wood veneer are examples of processed technology to give natural wood an aesthetic look in the field of building construction in the U.S. and European markets in particular. The veneer sheets market is expected to have a strong potential over the forecast period in building constructions and interiors of residential and commercial structures.

Veneer Sheets Market: Drivers and Restraints

In the global veneer sheets market, regions anticipated to show growth are largely linked to resource availability. Smooth finishing, durability and wood grain beauty of veneer sheets sets their popularity in making musical instruments, cabinets, wall paneling, store fixtures and many others. The market is expected to be driven by woodworking projects that incorporate inlaying decorative patterns. The use of high end or rare wood in carving veneers creates exquisite furniture and fittings, but this application segment remains cost barred.

The residuals of veneer sheets left after processing structural parts, i.e. the rejected bundle and side clippings can be used to produce composite and value added panels, such as 3-dimensional elements.

However, the construction and development of concrete flooring materials has affected the consumption of veneer sheet floorings in the U.S. and European nations. The increasing use of concrete slabs in floorings is expected to impede growth of the veneer sheets market in near future. To overcome such obstacles, research and development departments have taken efforts in the development of veneer sheet floorings that can be laid on concrete slabs. Such a modification may uplift the veneer sheets market in the flooring application in near future.

Veneer Sheets Market: Segmentation

The veneer sheets market can be segmented on the basis of application:

Furniture fitting and lining

Boat interior

Vehicle interior

Landscaping

Marine application

Architectural application

Cabinet making

The veneer sheets market can be segmented on the basis of end users:

Commercial

Residential

The veneer sheets market can be segmented on the basis of form type:

Paper Backed veneer sheets

Wood backed veneer sheets

Phenolic Backed veneer sheets

Unbacked veneer sheets

The veneer sheets market can be segmented on the basis of product type:

Natural veneer sheets

Dyed veneer sheets

Artificial sheets

Veneer Sheets Market: Region wise outlook

From a geographical viewpoint, the U.S. and Europe are expected to show prospective growth in the global veneer sheets market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that both these regions are significant consumers of veneer sheets around the world. North America, recognized for the production of laminated veneer lumber, is expected to dominate the veneer sheets market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region manufactures and uses veneer sheets within the region. It also exports to the Middle East, Europe and the U.S. China, being a supplier of high end products at affordable prices, is expected to hold a strong position in the veneer sheet market over the forecast period. Middle East countries, such as Bahrain are likely to account for a significant share in the market, owing the manufacturing of veneer sheets from non-coniferous wood over the forecast period.

Veneer Sheets Market: Market Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the veneer sheets market are listed below: