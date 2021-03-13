VIDEO ANALYTICS 2018 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 33.73% AND FORECAST TO 2022

The market encompasses devices that capture and measure the geometry of physical objects or environments using lasers or light. Data captured by these scanners are known as point clouds, which are used by software to produce 3D models for inspection or modification.

The analysts forecast the global video analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 33.73% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global video analytics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new sales by sector in the market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1120110-global-video-analytics-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Video Analytics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Axis Communications

• Bosch Security Systems

• Cisco Systems

• IBM

• Honeywell

Other prominent vendors

• Agent Video Intelligence

• Infinova

• IntelliVision Technologies

• NICE Systems

• ObjectVideo

• Verint Systems

Market driver

• Enhanced processing power of collected data

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Need for skilled workforces

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing preferences for IP cameras over analog cameras

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1120110-global-video-analytics-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by sector

• Global video analytics market by sector

• Global video analytics market by government sector

• Global video analytics market by commercial sector

• Global video analytics market by banking and financial services

• Global video analytics market by traffic management sector

• Global video analytics market by residential sector

• Global video analytics market by others

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global video analytics market by geography

• Video analytics market in Americas

• Video analytics market in APAC

• Video analytics market in EMEA

PART 08: Key leading countries

• Germany

• US

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Impact of drivers on key customer segments

• Market challenges

• Impact of challenges on key customer segments

PART 11: Market trends

• Growing preferences for IP cameras over analog cameras

• Rising construction of smart cities

• Increasing adoption of SaaS-based video analytics

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com