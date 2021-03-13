Warburtons Wholemeal Protein Bread Innovation making protein accessible to mainstream consumers

Warburtons Wholemeal Protein Bread is part of GlobalData’s Successes and Failures research. It examines the details of and reasons behind the success of Warburtons wholemeal protein bread. It delivers the critical “what?”, “why?”, and “so what?” analysis to teach you crucial lessons that increase your chances of launching successful products.

GlobalData’s primary research shows that 70% of consumers in the UK are trying to consume as much protein as possible or a moderate amount. Protein is considered be a positive nutrient in the country, and high-protein products are in demand. Warburtons, one of the UK’s largest manufacturers of baked goods, launched its new protein-fortified wholemeal bread range in September 2016. The new range was launched as the first high-protein innovation in the Warburtons brand line-up. It is also the first of its kind from a major UK bakery brand.

– The distribution channels, innovation features, and price of the Warburtons wholemeal protein range meet the UK’s general consumer trends.

– UK consumers are keen on sensory aspects such as flavor, and Warburtons promises that its wholemeal protein range does not compromise on taste because of its high protein content.

– Detecting “micro-trends” and bringing these into the mainstream can create opportunities, while exploring nutrient trends across categories for innovation ideas, also has potential.

