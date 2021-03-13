Waterproof Material Market 2018 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Global Waterproof Material market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Basf Se

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Conpro Chemicals Private Limited

Drizoro S.A.U.

Fosroc International Limited

Johns Manville Corporation

Mapei S.P.A

Pidilite Industries Limited

Sika Ag

Soprema Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Waterproof Material in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each

type, primarily split into

Waterproofing Membranes

Waterproofing Agent

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Roofing

Walls

Building Structures

Landfills & Tunnels

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Waterproof Material Market Overview

2 Global Waterproof Material Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Waterproof Material Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Waterproof Material Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Waterproof Material Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Waterproof Material Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Waterproof Material Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Waterproof Material Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Waterproof Material Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

..…..Continued