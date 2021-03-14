AGRICULTURE TRACTORS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SALES, SUPPLY, CONSUMPTION, ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2025
Global Agriculture Tractors market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Deere
New Holland
Kubota
Mahindra
Kioti
CHALLENGER
AGCO
CASEIH
JCB
AgriArgo
Same Deutz-Fahr
V.S.T Tillers
Ferrari
Earth Tools
Grillo spa
Zetor
Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited
Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.)
Indofarm Tractors
Sonalika International
YTO Group
LOVOL
Zoomlion
Shifeng
Dongfeng farm
Wuzheng
Jinma
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Agriculture Tractors in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
4WD Agriculture Tractor
2WD Agriculture Tractor
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Agriculture
Horticulture
Others
