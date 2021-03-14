Aircraft Galley Inserts Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2028

Aircraft Galley Inserts Market: Introduction

The global aviation industry is witnessing a transition owing to the increasing passenger traffic across the globe. With this what comes along is the need for better passenger catering services accompanied by elegant aircraft interiors. This is expected to be one of the prime reasons which will certainly drive the growth of aircraft galley inserts market in the coming years. Aircraft Galley inserts are basically the cooking appliances which are used for the cooking purpose for the flight passengers. Moreover, Aircraft Galley inserts generally includes appliances such as water chillers, refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, convection oven among others. The type of Aircraft galley inserts usually depends upon the type of aircraft, type of galleys and the specific requirement of the customers. Manufacturers of the galley inserts specifically used for aviation purpose usually focus on designing and manufacturing the equipment in such a way that they can be easily used for retrofit aircraft interiors. Usually the aircraft galley inserts being supplied adhere to the ATLAS and ARINC standards. Increasing preference towards refurbishment of the old aircrafts to improve the aircraft interiors so as to reduce the investment is expected to create opportunities for augmentation of the aircraft galley inserts market in the near future.

Aircraft Galley Inserts Market: Dynamics

Growing air travel coupled with affordable air tickets is one of the prime reasons which is expected to ramp up the aircraft galley inserts market. As the passenger traffic increases the demand of improved catering services is on a high. Owing to this the demand of aircraft galley inserts such as microwave, water systems is expected to increase considerably in the coming years. Moreover, the galley inserts manufacturers are focusing on increasing their investment in research and development of lightweight and reliable galley inserts in order to cater to the demand from the aviation industry. This is expected to further supplement the growth of the market over the assessment period. Furthermore, shifting trend towards refurbishment of aircraft would further ramp up the market in the coming years.

Increasing demand of innovative aircraft interiors coupled with introduction of energy efficient galley equipment is expected to set up the table for significant growth of the aircraft galley inserts market in the near future. The demand of lightweight galley inserts is on a high. Owing to this the manufacturers are focusing on designing the equipment in such a way that they adhere to the space and weight constraints. Moreover, the number of long-haul flights have increased significantly in the recent years. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Owing to this the galley inserts market is expected to further augment over the forecast period.

However, in few regions across the globe the rise in taxes will have a direct impact on the growth of the market. With increase in the cost of the tickets the passenger traffic will reduces also hampering the investment in the research and development of advanced galley inserts. Presence of number of tier two and tier three players in the market hamper the investments in the development of galley inserts which may somehow derail the growth of aircraft galley inserts market in the near future.

Aircraft Galley Inserts Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type of installation, global aircraft galley inserts market can be segmented into:

Retro fit

Line fit

On the basis of Galley type, global aircraft galley inserts market can be segmented into:

Twin Aisle

Single Aisle

On the basis of Type of Galley inserts, global aircraft galley inserts market can be segmented into:

Non Electric

Electric

Aircraft Galley Inserts Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth opportunities in the coming years, this can be attributed to the increasing passenger fleet in the region. Adding to it, the government of many developing countries of the Asia Pacific region are focusing on the strengthening their naval forces. Owing to this the demand of the aircraft galley inserts is expected to augment in the coming years. Moreover, prominent manufactures of the North America and Europe region are also focusing on introducing technologically advanced galley inserts in the market. This is expected to further open new horizons for the augmentation of the market in the coming years.

Aircraft Galley Inserts Market: Key Participants