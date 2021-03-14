Animal External Fixation Market Outlook Highlights Major Opportunities by 2027

Animal external fixation is a versatile treatment for fracture repair and used in the enhancement of both biological and mechanical environment for optimal healing of the fracture. Animal External Fixation used to serve as a secondary support or temporary support after surgical intervention and to keep limb in a neutral position. It mainly used in the prevention of compression, rotation, bending and distraction of the fractured bone. External fixation mainly involves inserting pins in the proximal and distal locations of the fractures to provide mechanical strength to the bone in cases like comminuted bones, infected fractures, delayed wound healing and osteotomies. Basically, these pins were connected by clamps to bar. Based on a number of planes and surface penetrated, they are classified into following types namely: Unilateral-Uniplanar, Unilateral-Biplanar, Bilateral-Uniplanar, Bilateral-Biplanar and etc. On the basis of fixation type, they were classified into Ehmer sling used in providing stability of cranial and dorsal hip dislocation, Velpeau sling used to keep shoulder joint, elbow, and carpus in position, and Schroeder-Thomas splints are used in fracture distal to mid-humerus or mid-femur. Other types are metal spoon splints, B. SPLICA Splints, and C. Spoon Splints. Casts are mainly used to provide immobilization after surgery.

Animal External Fixation Market: Drivers and Restraints

External fixation is frequently used due to rising trauma cases in animals fuels the growth of the animal external fixation market. Along with rising incidence of fractures, animal external fixation is also used for arthrodesis, stabilization, and angular limb deformity corrections. External fixation also facilitates in fast wound healing, skin grafts and burn therapy by immobilization of the limb. The rapid advancement of technology also contributed to the development of lightweight implants for animal external fixation increased the compliance and decreased the infection of the bone. All these factors act as a driver in the burgeoning growth of the animal external fixation market.

Due to complication like element loosening, element tract drainage, pin tract fractures, and infection during external fixation limited the growth of the animal external fixation market

Animal External Fixation Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Fixation Type

Ehmer sling

Velpeau sling

Others

Segmentation based on Product Type

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Animal External Fixation Market: Market Overview

Global Animal External Fixation market has witnessed a robust growth due to increasing prevalence of orthopedic reconstruction of companion animals. Animal External Fixation market has a presence of many regional players which have a huge market share in emerging countries operating at regional or country level. There are huge opportunities for the untapped markets in emerging countries due to few approved players of the Animal External Fixation Market. The key players in the Animal External Fixation market are mainly focused on expansion by collaborations and partnerships with local vendors in increase the market reach of the products. The future of Animal External Fixation market anticipated with double CAGR during forecasting period.

Animal External Fixation Market: Region-Wise Overview

Global Animal External Fixation market segmented into following regions North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. North America is dominant in the Global Animal External Fixation market mainly due to the high acceptance of external fixation of the companion animal. In North America, particularly the USA is dominating due to the high penetration of animal therapies. Economic conditions in the APAC region are set to drive the Animal External Fixation market to new heights. European and APAC are fastest growing region due to rising awareness of Veterinary Orthopedic disorders. Growth in the Middle East and African region is considerably less when compared to the other regions. However, North America would maintain its position in the Animal External Fixation market, though, we are anticipating emerging economies such India, China, Brazil, to have the highest growth rate in Animal External Fixation market.

Animal External Fixation Market: Key Participants

The key participants in the Animal External Fixation market mainly include IMEX Veterinary, Inc, and others. Companies are mainly focused on R&D to strengthen core competencies of the company’s product portfolio.