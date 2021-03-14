Automated Blood Processing Equipment Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2028

Automated blood processing equipment is used for the blood collection and processing of whole blood sample. The primary use of whole blood is as a source material for the preparation of blood components such as RBC (red blood cells), WBC (White blood cells), platelets, plasma and others components. The automated blood processing equipment helps to convert whole blood into different blood components, which are mostly used for the blood transfusion and others purposes. Reduced human intervention with minimal contamination chances and shorten the duration of blood processing by reducing processing steps are the key benefits of the automated blood processing equipment. Hospitals and blood banks focus on to optimize throughput without increasing lab burden, expedite patient care and enhance laboratory efficiency through automated blood processing equipment. Automated blood processing equipment provides efficient outcomes, which facilitate diagnosis and treatment, reduce emergency room times with faster and reliable results than the traditional blood processing equipment.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6712

Technology Advancement

Blood transfusion procedure can be helpful in various life-threating situations such as an accident or surgery, cancer therapy and disease (leukemia, myeloma, etc.). Manual collection and processing of whole blood should be carried out taking safety measures, but that would be time-consuming and contamination prone process. The main advantage of automated blood processing equipment include reduction of a number of equipment involved in blood component separation processing, overcome the laborious steps and standardize the quality of blood component. Healthcare facilities are more interested in automated blood processing equipment due to compact characteristics that lead to the reduction of workspace and increases production efficiency.

Factors Driving the Automated Blood Processing Equipment Market

Rise in demand of safe and enhanced quality of blood components, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, strong campaigning for blood donation programs and growing healthcare spending are the key factors that drive the market growth over the forecast period. Technological advancements and development in donation screening test kits also play a vital role in the increasing demand for automated blood processing equipment. Changes in blood collection procedure and gradual migration of manual blood processing to automated processing machine are all poised to benefit the market growth. Also, the top manufacturers in the market are expanding the value chain to forward integrate the market in developing economies. In most of the developed countries, increasing investment in terms of healthcare spending and investment in healthcare facilities by government authorities are impelling the demand for automated blood processing equipment.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6712

Regional Market Outlook

North America leads the automated blood processing equipment market owing to developed healthcare infrastructure, support from the government, and availability of advanced blood collection facilities. Western Europe is the second leading market for automated blood processing equipment due to increasing blood donation centers and blood transfusion sites that propel the demand. Increase in chronic diseases and surgical procedural volumes are also the leading factors that have raised the demand for pathogen-free blood and its components, which further increase the demand for automated blood processing equipment. The Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan market is also expected to grow at a higher rate owing to improving healthcare spending on capital equipment for enhancing automation in facilities and large target patient pool.

Competition Outlook

Some of the players identified in the global automated blood processing equipment market are Beckman Coulter, Inc, Fresenius Kabi AG, Terumo Corporation, Immucor, Macopharma., Grifol, and Others. The companies are focusing on innovating their automated blood processing equipment in order to reduce their manufacturing costs and compete in the market with reduced prices. Companies are opting for mergers and acquisitions as their growth strategy for expanding their geographic presence.