Blowout Preventer Market Segmented by Type, Well Type and Region – Global Forecast To 2021

Blowout Preventer Market Information Report by Type (Annular BOP and RAM), by Well Type (Land and Offshore) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2021

Increasing demand in the oil and gas industry has resulted in an increase in exploration of unconventional sources for Oil and Gas drilling. High demand in the oil and gas industry and rapid increase in offshore exploration activities have significantly contributed to the growth and development of the Blowout Preventer market. Increasing standard for safety is also expected to push the demand in the Blowout Preventer market.

Blowout Preventer Market Prominent Players Analyzed are:

Aker Solutions (Norway),

Weatherford International Limited (U.S.),

FMC Technologies (U.S.),

Cameron International Corporation (U.S.),

National Oil Well Verco Inc.,

Proserve (U.K.),

Uztel Ltd. (Romania) etc.

Blowout Preventer Market Segments Analysis:

The global Blowout Preventer Market is segmented on the basis of type, well type and by region.

The Blowout Preventer market has been segmented on the basis of type as Annular BOP and RAM.

On the basis of Well type, the market has been segmented on the basis of Land and Offshore.

Blowout Preventer Regional Market Analysis:

Middle East is expected to dominate the Blowout Preventer Market mainly due to the increasing onshore drilling activities in this region. Asia-Pacific is the other leading region registering high growth in the Blowout Preventer market mainly due to the immense scope for hydrocarbon in this region.

Intended Audience

Blowout Preventer manufacturers

Blowout Preventer Suppliers

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Study Objectives of Blowout Preventer

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Blowout Preventer market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To Analyze the Blowout Preventer market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters five force analysis.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to six main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Type, by Well Type, and by region as well as its sub segments

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and new product developments in the global Blowout Preventer market

