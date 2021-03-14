BRIC Non-Residential Construction Market Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2013-2022

The BRIC Non-Residential Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Sector size (value 2013–17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Sector.

– Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the non-residential construction industry and had a total market value of $927,809.7 million in 2017. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 10.3% over the 2013–17 period.

— Within the non-residential construction industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $730,485.3 million in 2017. This was followed by India, Brazil and Russia with a value of $158,656.0, $20,853.4, and $17,815.0 million, respectively.

— China is expected to lead the non-residential construction industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $932,476.5 million in 2022, followed by India, Brazil, Russia with expected values of $222,096.6, $22,502.0 and $20,813.7 million, respectively.

