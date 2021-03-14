BRIC Non-Residential Construction Market Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2013-2022
The BRIC Non-Residential Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Sector size (value 2013–17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Sector.
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the BRIC non-residential construction Sector. Includes Sector size data, textual and graphical analysis of Sector growth trends and leading companies.
Key Highlights:
– Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the non-residential construction industry and had a total market value of $927,809.7 million in 2017. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 10.3% over the 2013–17 period.
— Within the non-residential construction industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $730,485.3 million in 2017. This was followed by India, Brazil and Russia with a value of $158,656.0, $20,853.4, and $17,815.0 million, respectively.
— China is expected to lead the non-residential construction industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $932,476.5 million in 2022, followed by India, Brazil, Russia with expected values of $222,096.6, $22,502.0 and $20,813.7 million, respectively.
Scope:
– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the BRIC non-residential construction Sector
— Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC non-residential construction Sector
— Leading company profiles reveal details of key non-residential construction Sector players’ BRIC operations and financial performance
— Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the BRIC non-residential construction Sector with five year forecasts
— Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country
Reasons to Buy:
– What was the size of the BRIC non-residential construction Sector by value in 2017?
— What will be the size of the BRIC non-residential construction Sector in 2022?
— What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC non-residential construction Sector?
— How has the Sector performed over the last five years?
— How large is the BRIC non-residential construction Sector in relation to its regional counterparts?
Key Points from TOC:
Introduction 9
What is this report about? 9
Who is the target reader? 9
How to use this report 9
Definitions 9
BRIC Non-Residential construction 10
Industry Outlook 10
Non-Residential Construction in Brazil 13
Market Overview 13
Market Data 14
Market Segmentation 15
Market outlook 16
Five forces analysis 17
Macroeconomic indicators 27
Non-Residential Construction in China 29
Market Overview 29
Market Data 30
Market Segmentation 31
Market outlook 32
Five forces analysis 33
Macroeconomic indicators 43
Non-Residential Construction in India 45
Market Overview 45
Market Data 46
Market Segmentation 47
Market outlook 48
Five forces analysis 49
Macroeconomic indicators 59
Non-Residential Construction in Russia 61
Market Overview 61
Market Data 62
Market Segmentation 63
Market outlook 64
Five forces analysis 65
Macroeconomic indicators 75
Company Profiles 77
Leading Companies 77
Appendix 116
Methodology 116
About MarketLine 117
