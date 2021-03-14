Citrus bioflavonoid Market Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2017-2027

Along with their well-known antioxidant property, citrus bioflavonoids have been studied for their function in enhancing overall immune health and increasing vitamin C absorption. Synergistic effects of citrus bioflavonoids and vitamin C has been studied for medical applications that support the immune system, respiratory health, metabolism, join health, vascular integrity and cognitive health. A range of citrus bioflavonoid profiles is available in the citrus bioflavonoid market as they are extracted from multiple sources such as lime, orange, lemon, tangerine and grapefruit. Each of these citrus fruits has their own citrus bioflavonoid profile which has created opportunities for customized formulations in the citrus bioflavonoid market. Following the availability of a range of citrus bioflavonoid profile, manufacturers in the citrus bioflavonoid market are competing to provide the broadest spectrum bioflavonoid profile in the citrus bioflavonoid market.

An extensive application of citrus bioflavonoid in the nutritional supplements and prominently rising demand for multivitamins is expected to augur well for the citrus bioflavonoid market. In addition, future progress of the citrus bioflavonoid market can be attributed to multipronged factors such as increasing awareness regarding health and wellness, growing emphasis on consumption of natural medical formulations. However, lack of FDA approval is expected to confine the growth of the citrus bioflavonoid market.

Citrus bioflavonoid Market Introduction:

Bioflavonoids are a group of plant pigments that give the colors to many flowers and fruits. Citrus bioflavonoids are found in citrus fruits such as orange, lemon, grapefruit, tangerine, etc. Citrus bioflavonoid contains antioxidants which help in sustaining healthy life. Citrus bioflavonoids are derived from fruits high in vitamin C, and they act by neutralizing free radicals. Different types of bioflavonoids are derived from the citrus fruits such as: hesperidin (oranges and lemons), naringin and naringenin (grapefruit), tangeretin (peels of lemons and oranges), and diosmin (lemons and oranges). These bioflavonoids are highly used in supplement industry and are grossing in demand across the global, owing to the rise in healthy lifestyle trends.

Citrus bioflavonoid Market Segmentation:

Citrus bioflavonoid market is segmented based on application, distribution channel and region. Based on its application in different products, citrus bioflavonoid is segmented as: dietary supplement, cosmetic and beverages. The use of dietary supplements has seen a rise in demand in developed economies such as the U.S. where the population has a heightened trust in herbal and botanical supplement. On the basis of distribution channel the citrus bioflavonoid market is segmented as retail, online retail, herbal specialty store and supermarket. With the increasing internet penetration in developing countries, the online sales of herbal supplements has also gained momentum and is expected at grow at a significant rate in the respected region.

Citrus bioflavonoid Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the citrus bioflavonoid market is segmented into following key regions; North America, Latin America, The Middle East, Asia Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, and Africa. The main regions associated with the citrus bioflavonoid market includes; Europe and Japan. The high use of herbal extracts in countries such as Germany, U.K., France and other European countries is expected to support market growth in the region. The high acceptance of natural food and products containing natural ingredient in North America and Japan are expected to fuel the market growth of citrus bioflavonoid.

Citrus bioflavonoid Market Drivers and Trends

Citrus bioflavonoid are well-known among the people as a natural supplement and a natural endurance and performance enhancer. Popularity among gymers has increased the demand of this product many folds. High amount of heath claims from manufacturers have certainly attracted consumers, this has led to variety of product launches in the supplement segment in the recent past. Increased demand in the food and beverages where these health claims for herbal based products including broccoli powder are often regarded as pure, non-toxic and highly benefited for health and beauty. This has led to consumers being more and more attracted to herbal products which are regarded as unadulterated and have little to no harm in consumption. Further research derived advertisements are acting as a driving force for a growth in citrus bioflavonoid demand. The growth of this market is expected to be due to the supply side innovation backed up by the health and fitness concerned people. Moreover the little to no risk associate with the consumption of this naturally derived food supplements have induced a high demand in the market. Rising consumer awareness regarding health and heath supplements is expected to drive the growth of global citrus bioflavonoid market in the forecast period. Growing belief and high acceptance for the herbal supplements is another driving factor. Furthermore the global prayers in the citrus bioflavonoid market range from herbal companies to nutraceutical companies and further big-pharma companies, the amount of supplement now available in the market in various forms is also estimated to grow significantly.

Citrus bioflavonoid Market Key Players:

Manufacturers are keen on improving the processing capacities to meet the demands of people and gain a significant market share over the forecast period and some of the players contributing to the global citrus bioflavonoid market are: Solgar Inc., NOW Foods, Organika Health Products Inc., Freeda Vitamins, Inc., Country Life, LLC. Natural Factors Inc. among others.