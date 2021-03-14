Coconut Water: World Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Coconut water, less commonly coconut juice, is the clear liquid inside coconuts (fruits of the coconut palm). In early development, it serves as a suspension for the endosperm of the coconut during the nuclear phase of development. As growth continues, the endosperm matures into its cellular phase and deposits into the rind of the coconut pulp. The liquid inside young coconuts is often preferred to the liquid of a ripened coconut.

Scope of the Report:

Coconut water is one of the fastest growing beverage categories in the Western Europe, the United States and Brazil due to its natural hydrating qualities, great taste and nutritional benefi ts, not to mention the large number of celebrities drinking it. It is a great source of nutrients, contains calcium and magnesium, and the same amount of heart healthy potassium as a banana or a glass of orange juice. And that’s just a few of its ‘superdrink’ claims. With a mass appeal to ethical and health conscious consumers and those leading an activity lifestyle, and some are predicting it could overtake the sales of orange juice (as has already happened in Brazil).

The global sales of coconut water increased from 363.78 Million L in 2013 to 865.71 Million L in 2017, at a CAGR of 24.20%. In 2017, the global coconut water market is led by USA. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. The global coconut water market is valued at USD 2525.08 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 9010.54 million by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.93% between 2017 and 2024.

The worldwide market for Coconut Water is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 20.6% over the next five years, will reach 7610 million US$ in 2024, from 2980 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Coconut Water in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

VITA COCO

Pepsico

Coca-Cola(Zico)

Green Coco Europe

Taste Nirvana

C2O Pure Coconut Water

Tradecons GmbH

UFC Coconut Water

Edward & Sons

Maverick Brands

Amy & Brian

CHI Coconut Water

Grupo Serigy

Sococo

PECU

Koh Coconut

CocoJal

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mixed Coconut Water

Pure Coconut Water

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

0-14 yrs

15-34 yrs

35-54 yrs

55 yrs up

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Coconut Water product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Coconut Water, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Coconut Water in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Coconut Water competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

……..

