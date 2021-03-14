Dental Ceramics Market 2017-2027 Market Report – Recent Trends and Growth Opportunities By Major Players 3M Espe, Jensen Dental Incorporated

The dental ceramics has advanced in the past few years in terms of it’s mechanical properties and methods of fabrication of ceramic materials. Moreover, there has been development in terms of the bonding technique which has increased the range and scope for use of ceramics in dentistry. The porcelain-based materials are used as a major component in the market and market players are bringing in materials to replace the metal ceramics systems with all ceramic systems.

Dental Ceramics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The market for dental ceramics is driven by the increasing research to replace the metal ceramics with metal free ceramics. Moreover, the aesthetic appeal of offered by dental ceramics as compared to metal ceramics is also driving the market. Metal ceramics systems has both advantage of esthetic appeal and extraordinary mechanical properties of metals. But some of the restorative materials used as constitute a problem for some patients. These problems constitutes of gum staining and release of metallic ions into the gingival tissue and the gingival fluid. These drawbacks, as well as the search for more esthetic materials by patients and dentists, have stimulated research and development of metal-free ceramic systems.

Dental Ceramics Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type the dental ceramics market can be segment as:

Silicates

Oxides

Glass Ceramics

Others

On the basis of application the dental ceramics market can be segment as:

Restorative dentistry

Orthodontics

Periodontics

Endodontics

Dental Ceramics Market: Overview

Dental cermaics are used as a part of system to prepare dental prostheses that are used to replace missing or damaged dental structures. Ceramics and glasses are brittle, which means that they display a high compressive strength but low tensile strength and may be fractured under very low strain (0.1%, 0.2%). Ceramics are basically classified based on their microstructural classification which is the amount and type of crystalline phase and glass composition. Another form of classification is based on the processing technique; power liquid, pressed and machined.

Dental Ceramics Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, dental ceramics market has been divided into seven regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia- Pacific excluding Japan, Japan Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to remain the dominating region while Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a fastest growing region. In North America market players are continuously striving to expand their product portfolio thereby offering dentists with an entire continuum of oral care. 3M merged its 3M ESPE and 3M Unitek Orthodontics into a single unit as 3M Oral Care. Moreover, the dental ceramic market is also experiencing mergers wherein the companies are to leverage eachothers technologies and to offer better dental care solutions to consumers. In 2016, Dentsply’s merged with Sirona Dental Systems for US$ 5.4 Bn combining Dentsply’s dental consumables platform with Sirona’s dental technology business.

Scientists from Europe and Japan have worked together to develop the iBOND Universal, an adhesive which can work on any form of dental ceramics. The development of an acetone-based universal adhesive with a unique moisture control system provides instant and reliable bond strength. Heraeus Kulzer’s iBOND Universal, can be applied for bonding of direct restorations for all cavity classes and fissure sealants, sealing of hypersensitive tooth areas, sealing of cavities and core preparations and cementation of indirect restorations.

Dental Ceramics Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the dental ceramics market participants are 3M Espe, Jensen Dental Incorporated, Noritake Co. Limited, Coorstek Medical, Small Precision Tools Inc., New West Dental Ceramics., Ceramtec, Ferro-Ceramic Grinding Inc., Saint Gobain, Corning Inc., Jyoti Ceramic Industries Pvt. Ltd., Lava, Procera Forte, Nobel Biocare and Cercon.