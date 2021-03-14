Food and Grocery Retail Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2013-2022
The G8 Food & Grocery Retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013–17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the G8 food & grocery retail market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.
Key Highlights:
– The G8 countries contributed $2,991,921.0 million in 2017 to the global food & grocery retail industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% between 2013 and 2017. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $3,457,029.3 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 2.9% over the 2017–22 period.
— Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the food & grocery retail industry, with market revenues of $1,215,130.1 million in 2017. This was followed by Japan and France, with a value of $477,659.7 and $297,164.0 million, respectively.
— The US is expected to lead the food & grocery retail industry in the G8 nations with a value of $1,418,668.0 million in 2016, followed by Japan and Russia with expected values of $509,819.7 and $349,148.4 million, respectively.
Scope:
– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the G8 food & grocery retail market
— Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 food & grocery retail market
— Leading company profiles reveal details of key food & grocery retail market players’ G8 operations and financial performance
— Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the G8 food & grocery retail market with five year forecasts
— Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country
Reasons to Buy:
– What was the size of the G8 food & grocery retail market by value in 2017?
— What will be the size of the G8 food & grocery retail market in 2022?
— What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the G8 food & grocery retail market?
— How has the market performed over the last five years?
— What are the main segments that make up the G8 food & grocery retail market?
Key Points from TOC:
Introduction 16
What is this report about? 16
Who is the target reader? 16
How to use this report 16
Definitions 16
Group of Eight (G8) Food & Grocery Retail 17
Industry Outlook 17
Food & Grocery Retail in Canada 21
Market Overview 21
Market Data 22
Market Segmentation 23
Market outlook 26
Five forces analysis 27
Macroeconomic indicators 38
Food & Grocery Retail in France 40
Market Overview 40
Market Data 41
Market Segmentation 42
Market outlook 45
Five forces analysis 46
Macroeconomic indicators 56
Food & Grocery Retail in Germany 58
Market Overview 58
Market Data 59
Market Segmentation 60
Market outlook 63
Five forces analysis 64
Macroeconomic indicators 74
Food & Grocery Retail in Italy 76
Market Overview 76
Market Data 77
Market Segmentation 78
Market outlook 81
Five forces analysis 82
Macroeconomic indicators 91
Food & Grocery Retail in Japan 93
Market Overview 93
Market Data 94
Market Segmentation 95
Market outlook 98
Five forces analysis 99
Macroeconomic indicators 108
Food & Grocery Retail in Russia 110
Market Overview 110
Market Data 111
Market Segmentation 112
Market outlook 115
Five forces analysis 116
Macroeconomic indicators 126
Food & Grocery Retail in The United Kingdom 128
Market Overview 128
Market Data 129
Market Segmentation 130
Market outlook 133
Five forces analysis 134
Macroeconomic indicators 143
Food & Grocery Retail in The United States 145
Market Overview 145
Market Data 146
Market Segmentation 147
Market outlook 150
Five forces analysis 151
Macroeconomic indicators 161
Company Profiles 163
Leading Companies 163
Appendix 233
Methodology 233
About MarketLine 234
