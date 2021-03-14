Food Delivery Logistic Market Forecast to 2025 by Value, Volume, CAGR, Revenue

Global Food Delivery Logistic Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide Food Delivery Logistic Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

Food delivery logistics market deals with the business of delivering food products at a desired location. Advancements in technology have led to the rapid growth of third-party ordering & delivering services. Global presence of food delivery services enables the supply of food products, which are scarce or unavailable within the specified time.

This report focuses on the global Food Delivery Logistic status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food Delivery Logistic development in United States, Europe and China. In 2017, the global Food Delivery Logistic market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of % during 2018-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company: Allen Lund Company(US), Alliance Shippers(US), C.H Robinson Worldwide(US), Deutsche Bahn AG (Germany), Schneider National(US), Bender Group(US), CaseStack(US), Echo Global Logistics(US), H&M Bay(US), Hellmann Worldwide Logistics(Germany), Henningsen Cold Storage(US) and others.

Market size by Product –

Seaways

Airways

Freight/Railways

Roadways

Market size by End User/Applications – Sea Food & Meat Products Fruits & Vegetables Cereals & Dairy Products Oils & Beverages

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Food Delivery Logistic status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Food Delivery Logistic development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

