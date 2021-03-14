Galvanized Steel Wire Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Galvanized Steel Wire Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Galvanized steel wire refers to any steel wire product that has subjected to a galvanizing process to improve its resistance to corrosion. This process typically involves dipping the finished wire product into a bath of heated zinc compound to form a scratch- and corrosion-resistant coating across the entire surface of the wire. Although this coating is not considered to be a permanent anti-corrosion solution, it does greatly increase the wire’s resistance to rust and thus considerably prolongs its service lifespan. Galvanized steel wire is available in a wide range of gauges and lengths, and is used extensively in the construction industry and in the industrial, do-it-yourself, and agricultural sectors.

Scope of the Report:

USA mainly imports Galvanized Steel wire, the US mainly imports Galvanized Steel Wire from China, China is the largest source of imports for the United States. The suppliers in the USA market include Davis, Artsons, Seal Wire, King Steel Corporation, Hua Yuan, TianZe, Shanxi Broadwire, HF-WIRE, TianYang, and others.

In 2015, the sales of Galvanized Steel wire in the USA market was about 190.3 K MT, and in 2016, the sales of Galvanized Steel wire in the USA market was about 200.6 K MT, the main source of US imports are China , Mexico, India and others.

In 2015, the revenue of Galvanized Steel wire in the USA market was about 124.77 million USD, and in 2016, the revenue of Galvanized Steel wire in the USA market was about 129.79 million USD.

The worldwide market for Galvanized Steel Wire is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Galvanized Steel Wire in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Davis

Artsons

Seal Wire

King Steel Corporation

Hua Yuan

TianZe

Shanxi Broadwire

HF-WIRE

TianYang

Yicheng

Hongli

Antong

Zhida

Yili

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electro-galvanizing Steel wire

Hot-dip galvanized steel wire

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power distribution network

Bridge

Other

