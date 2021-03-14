Global AI Platforms Software Market Size, Production, Market Value, Price and Market Share, Growth Segments, Global Opportunities to 2024

Global AI Platforms Software Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Artificial intelligence (AI) platforms provide users a tool kit to build intelligent applications. These platforms combine intelligent, decision-making algorithms with data, which enables developers to create a business solution.

According to this study, over the next five years the AI Platforms Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in AI Platforms Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of AI Platforms Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2532867

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Microsoft

Google

IBM

Baidu

SAP

Salesforce

Brighterion

IFlyTek

Megvii Technology

H2O.ai

Wipro

Albert Technologies

NanoRep(LogMeIn)

Brainasoft

Ada Support

Yseop

IDEAL.com

This study considers the AI PLATFORMS SOFTWARE value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprised

SMEs

Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2532867

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global AI PLATFORMS SOFTWARE market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the AI PLATFORMS SOFTWARE market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global AI PLATFORMS SOFTWARE Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global AI PLATFORMS SOFTWARE by Players

4 AI PLATFORMS SOFTWARE by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global AI PLATFORMS SOFTWARE Market Forecast

…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Microsoft

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 AI Platforms Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Microsoft AI Platforms Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Microsoft News

11.2 Google

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 AI Platforms Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Google AI Platforms Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Google News

11.3 IBM

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 AI Platforms Software Product Offered

11.3.3 IBM AI Platforms Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 IBM News

11.4 Baidu

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 AI Platforms Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Baidu AI Platforms Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Baidu News

11.5 SAP

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 AI Platforms Software Product Offered

11.5.3 SAP AI Platforms Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 SAP News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]