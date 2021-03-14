Global AI Platforms Software Market Size, Production, Market Value, Price and Market Share, Growth Segments, Global Opportunities to 2024
Global AI Platforms Software Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024
Artificial intelligence (AI) platforms provide users a tool kit to build intelligent applications. These platforms combine intelligent, decision-making algorithms with data, which enables developers to create a business solution.
According to this study, over the next five years the AI Platforms Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in AI Platforms Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of AI Platforms Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2532867
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:
Microsoft
Google
IBM
Baidu
SAP
Salesforce
Brighterion
IFlyTek
Megvii Technology
H2O.ai
Wipro
Albert Technologies
NanoRep(LogMeIn)
Brainasoft
Ada Support
Yseop
IDEAL.com
This study considers the AI PLATFORMS SOFTWARE value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.
On-Premises
Cloud Based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprised
SMEs
Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2532867
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
The global AI PLATFORMS SOFTWARE market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the AI PLATFORMS SOFTWARE market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global AI PLATFORMS SOFTWARE Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global AI PLATFORMS SOFTWARE by Players
4 AI PLATFORMS SOFTWARE by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global AI PLATFORMS SOFTWARE Market Forecast
…
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Microsoft
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 AI Platforms Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Microsoft AI Platforms Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Microsoft News
11.2 Google
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 AI Platforms Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Google AI Platforms Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Google News
11.3 IBM
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 AI Platforms Software Product Offered
11.3.3 IBM AI Platforms Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 IBM News
11.4 Baidu
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 AI Platforms Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Baidu AI Platforms Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Baidu News
11.5 SAP
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 AI Platforms Software Product Offered
11.5.3 SAP AI Platforms Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 SAP News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]