Global Ambulatory Patient Portal Market Size, Share, Cost, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Sales Channels, Distributors, Global Industry Demand & Forecast to 2024

Global Ambulatory Patient Portal Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Patient portals can enhance patient-provider communication and enable patients to check test results, refill prescriptions, review their medical record, and view education materials. In addition, patient portals can simplify administrative tasks such as streamlining registration, scheduling appointments, and providing patient reminders. They also allow practices to generate electronic statements and facilitate online payments.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ambulatory Patient Portal market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Ambulatory Patient Portal business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Ambulatory Patient Portal market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Dameron Hospital

Bridge Patient Portal

Solutionreach

Updox

Orion Health

RWJBarnabas Health

Astria Health

Parsek

Saint Vincent Medical Group

Jackson Health System

SUNY Downstate

Kingsbrook Jewish

Methodist Healthcare

This study considers the AMBULATORY PATIENT PORTAL value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Cloud-based

On-premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Hospitals

Clinics, etc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global AMBULATORY PATIENT PORTAL market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the AMBULATORY PATIENT PORTAL market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global AMBULATORY PATIENT PORTAL Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global AMBULATORY PATIENT PORTAL by Players

4 AMBULATORY PATIENT PORTAL by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global AMBULATORY PATIENT PORTAL Market Forecast

…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Dameron Hospital

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Ambulatory Patient Portal Product Offered

11.1.3 Dameron Hospital Ambulatory Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Dameron Hospital News

11.2 Bridge Patient Portal

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Ambulatory Patient Portal Product Offered

11.2.3 Bridge Patient Portal Ambulatory Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Bridge Patient Portal News

11.3 Solutionreach

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Ambulatory Patient Portal Product Offered

11.3.3 Solutionreach Ambulatory Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Solutionreach News

11.4 Updox

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Ambulatory Patient Portal Product Offered

11.4.3 Updox Ambulatory Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Updox News

11.5 Orion Health

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Ambulatory Patient Portal Product Offered

11.5.3 Orion Health Ambulatory Patient Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Orion Health News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

